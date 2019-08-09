Log in
Congressman Kevin Brady Joins FHLB Dallas, Frost Bank for Tour of Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas

08/09/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

10:00 a.m. Monday at 30310 Misty Meadows Drive, Magnolia

Congressman Kevin Brady, R-TX, will join representatives from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) and Frost Bank for a tour of substance abuse recovery center, Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas in Magnolia, Texas. Frost Bank and FHLB Dallas awarded the organization $750,000 in Affordable Housing Program (AHP) funds to convert an office and warehouse building into housing for patients.

The tour will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, at the Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas Men’s Campus, 30310 Misty Meadows Drive in Magnolia. The media is encouraged to attend.

The AHP assists FHLB Dallas member institutions like Frost Bank in financing the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of homes, benefiting households with incomes at or below 80 percent of the area’s median income. In 2018, FHLB Dallas awarded $14 million in grants to 29 affordable housing projects that helped create or rehabilitate 1,853 housing units.

For more information about the AHP, visit fhlb.com/ahp.

WHAT:

Tour of rehabilitation facility with Congressman Kevin Brady

 

 

WHEN:

10:00 a.m., Monday, August 12, 2019

 

 

WHO:

Kevin Brady, U.S. Representative, R-TX

 

Donna Normandin, Senior Vice President, Frost Bank

 

Jason Colston, Director, Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas

 

Margo Scholin, Board of Directors, FHLB Dallas

 

Sally Nelson, Board of Directors, FHLB Dallas

 

Greg Hettrick, First Vice President and Director of Community Investment, FHLB Dallas

 

Eric Haar, Director of Government and Industry Relations, FHLB Dallas

 

 

WHERE:

Adult & Teen Challenge Men’s Campus

 

30310 Misty Meadows Drive

 

Magnolia, Texas 77355

 


© Business Wire 2019
