Congressman Kevin Brady Joins FHLB Dallas and Frost Bank for Tour of Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Facility

Frost Bank and FHLB Dallas Awarded $750K to Expansion Project

U.S. Congressman Kevin Brady, R-TX, joined Frost Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) representatives Monday on a tour of the Adult and Teen Challenge of Texas in Magnolia, Texas. The Adult and Teen Challenge provides recovery housing and programs for adults who are battling substance abuse and addiction.

(L-R) Cesiah Colston of Adult and Teen Challenge; Jason Colston, Executive Director at Adult and Teen Challenge; unnamed resident; unnamed resident; Trisha Bradley of Frost Bank; unnamed resident; Donna Normandin of Frost Bank; three unnamed residents; Congressman Kevin Brady, R-TX; Greg Hettrick of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas; Erika Jones of Frost Bank; and Eric Haar of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The work that Adult and Teen Challenge of Magnolia does for our community is incredibly important, and each day I am inspired by their faith-based residential recovery program,” Congressman Brady said. “We are incredibly grateful to Frost Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank for their recent grant, which will allow Adult and Teen Challenge to assist even more men struggling with addiction.”

Frost Bank and FHLB Dallas awarded a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant to Adult and Teen Challenge of Texas in 2018 to help fund the expansion of its men’s quarters in Magnolia. The expansion will involve the conversion of an office and warehouse building into housing.

When complete, the adaptive reuse of the new facility will expand the number of residents from 22 to 42 at the site and allow residents to stay at the project site for up to two years, up from seven months currently. Construction will begin in September.

“Our mission is to help men and women have an effective and comprehensive solution to problems that can take over their lives,” said Jason Colston, director of Adult and Teen Challenge of Texas. Established in 1968, the organization has grown to seven locations across Texas. “We are one of the largest providers of recovery services in the state, and this grant from Frost Bank and FHLB Dallas has enabled us to increase our impact.”

FHLB Dallas annually returns 10 percent of its profits in the form of AHP grants to the communities served by its member institutions, like Frost Bank. AHP grants fund a variety of projects, including home rehabilitation and modifications for low-income, elderly and special-needs residents; down payment and closing cost assistance for qualified first-time homebuyers; and the construction of low-income, multifamily rental communities and single-family homes.

The new facility is designed with bunks for residents located in a larger resident sleeping room and additional smaller sleeping rooms. Facilities shared by the residents will include a bathroom, dining room, kitchen, living rooms, laundry and offices.

Senior Vice President and CRA Officer Donna Normandin of Frost Bank, said the bank’s FHLB Dallas membership contributes to its mission of supporting organizations that positively impact Texas communities.

“We are proud to support Adult and Teen Challenge of Texas’ mission to help men, women and teens recover from substance abuse through the AHP,” Ms. Normandin said. “We’re grateful for our partnership with FHLB Dallas, without which this grant would not be possible.”

Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas, said the AHP contributes to the success of many affordable housing opportunities for many residents and families in need.

“One of the key factors for effecting real change in the community is the strong partnerships that we maintain with our members, such as the one we’ve maintained with Frost Bank,” said Mr. Hettrick. “Programs like the AHP open the door to many affordable housing opportunities that elevate an underserved population – in this case, assisting individuals in their recovery and helping them return to their families and friends as flourishing contributors to society.”

In 2018, FHLB Dallas awarded $14 million in AHP grants to 29 projects that will result in 1,853 new or renovated housing units. Of that, $2.3 million was awarded to Texas projects and will result in 556 new or rehabilitated housing units.

About Frost Bank

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $31.8 billion in assets at June 30, 2019. One of the 60 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit frostbank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank system created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $74.5 billion as of June 30, 2019, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced advances and other credit products to approximately 810 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. Visit fhlb.com for more information.

