Congressman Mike Thompson Tours Hanna Institute

Today, Congressman Mike Thompson visited Hanna Boys Center to meet with CEO Brian Farragher, and members of Hanna Institute to learn how their trauma informed approach to dealing with youth and mental health is being translated and shared among the different agencies in his District.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005427/en/

Brian Farragher (left) and Congressman Mike Thompson (D-CA Fifth District), tour Hanna Boys Center on Friday. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hanna Boys Center understands what trauma looks like in youth – and Hanna Institute is taking all of this learning outside the walls of Hanna to impact as many people as possible. The Institute provides training to people working at community agencies who interact with those who have experienced trauma in their lives, leads and disseminates research and helps design programs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190809005427/en/