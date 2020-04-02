Congressman Schweikert Joins Colleagues in Requesting Major Disaster Declaration for Arizona

WASHINGTON, DC - Today, Congressman Schweikert joined a letter in support of Governor Doug Ducey's Major Disaster Declaration request sent to the President. The Major Disaster Declaration will provide additional resources for the state of Arizona to combat COVID-19.

'While combatting COVID-19, we must ensure our state is properly equipped to protect the health and safety of Arizonans. I support this request from Governor Ducey and hope the President can quickly approve this assistance for our state. Our community is strong; we must continue to provide resources to every Arizonan in need during this difficult time.'

To read the full letter, click HERE.

###