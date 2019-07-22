Congressman Thompson Joins Clarion Leaders to Celebrate the Community's Development

Today, Congressman Glenn Thompson (Pa.-15) joined Clarion officials, the Clarion Blueprint Communities® team, local businesses and community organizations for a tour of downtown Clarion and a celebration of the borough’s community development progress.

Clarion’s revitalization gained momentum in 2015 when it joined Blueprint Communities, an FHLBank Pittsburgh initiative that provides emerging communities with the training and resources to facilitate lasting community development. Since then, Clarion’s Blueprint Communities team has worked to revitalize the area around Main Street to attract new businesses and visitors, increase affordable housing and enhance public spaces.

“It is exciting to see the growth happening here in Clarion,” said Congressman Thompson. “I applaud the hard work of the many organizations that have come together to help revitalize the borough, including Clarion’s leaders, FHLBank Pittsburgh and the local businesses and citizens who strive to make their community better. I look forward to seeing the work continue.”

FHLBank Pittsburgh and two of its member institutions, The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton and Northwest Bank, have leveraged additional FHLBank programs to provide financial support to several of Clarion’s revitalization projects. The Boundary Street Rental Development Project, which will offer affordable rentals for the homeless and special needs populations, received more than $273,000 in Affordable Housing Program funding. Clarion River Brewing Company, where today’s tour concluded, also received small business lending assistance through FHLBank’s Banking On Business program.

“We are privileged to partner with FHLBank members The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton and Northwest Bank to continue to support Clarion’s progress and serve the community’s needs,” said FHLBank Pittsburgh’s President and CEO Winthrop Watson.

In addition to Congressman Thompson and Winthrop Watson, participants in today’s tour included William Marsh, President and CEO, The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton; Penny Campbell, Executive Director, Clarion County Housing Authority; Fred Port, Vice President, Business Banking Relationship Manager, Northwest Bank; Sheila Sterrett, NWPA Regional Manager, Office of U.S. Senator Pat Toomey; Donna Oberlander, PA State Representative; Ed Heasley, Commissioner, Clarion County; Brenda Sanders Dede, Chairperson, Clarion Blueprint, Inc.; Todd Colosimo, Treasurer, Clarion Borough; Carol Lapinto, President, Clarion Borough Council; Jim Geiger, Vice President University Advancement, Clarion University; and Bryan Smith, Owner, Clarion River Brewing Company.

“We are proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish here in our hometown,” said Lapinto. “We will continue to work to revitalize our commercial district and enhance the quality of life for everyone here in Clarion.”

Clarion was one of the six Pennsylvania Blueprint Communities inducted into the program in 2015. To date, 58 communities in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia have graduated the Blueprint Communities training – 28 of those were in Pennsylvania.

About FHLBank Pittsburgh

As an intermediary between global capital markets and local lenders, FHLBank Pittsburgh provides readily available liquidity, as well as affordable housing and community development opportunities, to member financial institutions of all sizes in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Annually, FHLBank Pittsburgh sets aside approximately 10 percent of its net income to fund the Affordable Housing Program, which supports projects that provide affordable housing to low- or very low-income households. The Bank is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, which was established by Congress in 1932 and serves as a reliable source of funds for housing, jobs and growth in all economic cycles. To learn more, visit www.fhlb-pgh.com.

“Blueprint Communities” is a registered service mark of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005640/en/