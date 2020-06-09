Congressman Van Drew Visits Inspira Vineland to Advocate for Equitable Provider Relief Funding

Congressman Jefferson Van Drew (R – CD2) reaffirmed his commitment to helping Inspira Health and other 2nd Congressional District health systems receive their equitable share of federal Provider Relief Funding. Also known as hotspot funding, these payments are designed to help hospitals recover financially from the enormous costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Since early March, Inspira Health has incurred $15 million of unanticipated spending on capital and operations, while losing more than $44 million in projected revenue.

Congressman Jefferson Van Drew visited Inspira Medical Center Vineland to advocate for equitable Provider Relief Funding for hospitals in his district.

“Inspira and all of the hospitals in my district have taken heroic steps to care for the people of Southern New Jersey during this pandemic,” said Van Drew. “They have prepared, spent millions on supplies and capital, all while losing tens of millions of dollars of revenue from surgeries and other services that were put on hold. They deserve equitable funding, and I will continue to advocate on their behalf.”

Van Drew spoke with John DiAngelo, president and CEO of Inspira Health, and Ron Rossi Jr., chairman of the Inspira Health Board of Trustees. DiAngelo shared how Inspira experienced a significant patient surge at the end of April, almost three weeks after North and Central Jersey hit their peak volume of COVID-19 patients. This difference in when hospitals in the southernmost counties experienced their highest volumes of patients with COVID-19 was a key reason that Inspira and other South Jersey hospitals did not receive any dollars from the second round of Provider Relief Funding. Inspira did receive approximately $14 million in the first round.

“Congressman Van Drew supported us when he was in Trenton and continues to support us in Congress,” said DiAngelo. “All we are asking is to be treated equitably, along with all of the hospitals in the 2nd Congressional District. The congressman has made it clear that he will continue to do all he can to address our concerns.”

Since receiving its first presumptive COVID-19 patients in mid-March, Inspira’s hospitals have cared for 755 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and an additional 1,761 patients who were presumed to be ill with the disease. It should be noted that presumptive patients receive the same level of critical care as positive patients, while test results are pending. Although the number of COVID-19 patients continues to decline in the region, Inspira continues to safely care for these patients in its hospitals, with the largest number receiving care at Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

