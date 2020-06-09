Log in
Congressman Van Drew Visits Inspira Vineland to Advocate for Equitable Provider Relief Funding

06/09/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

Congressman Jefferson Van Drew (R – CD2) reaffirmed his commitment to helping Inspira Health and other 2nd Congressional District health systems receive their equitable share of federal Provider Relief Funding. Also known as hotspot funding, these payments are designed to help hospitals recover financially from the enormous costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Since early March, Inspira Health has incurred $15 million of unanticipated spending on capital and operations, while losing more than $44 million in projected revenue.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005828/en/

Congressman Jefferson Van Drew visited Inspira Medical Center Vineland to advocate for equitable Provider Relief Funding for hospitals in his district. Pictured left to right are: Peter Kaprielyan, vice president of Government Relations, Inspira Health; John DiAngelo, president and CEO, Inspira Health; Congressman Van Drew; Ron Rossi, chairman, Inspira Health Board of Trustees. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Inspira and all of the hospitals in my district have taken heroic steps to care for the people of Southern New Jersey during this pandemic,” said Van Drew. “They have prepared, spent millions on supplies and capital, all while losing tens of millions of dollars of revenue from surgeries and other services that were put on hold. They deserve equitable funding, and I will continue to advocate on their behalf.”

Van Drew spoke with John DiAngelo, president and CEO of Inspira Health, and Ron Rossi Jr., chairman of the Inspira Health Board of Trustees. DiAngelo shared how Inspira experienced a significant patient surge at the end of April, almost three weeks after North and Central Jersey hit their peak volume of COVID-19 patients. This difference in when hospitals in the southernmost counties experienced their highest volumes of patients with COVID-19 was a key reason that Inspira and other South Jersey hospitals did not receive any dollars from the second round of Provider Relief Funding. Inspira did receive approximately $14 million in the first round.

“Congressman Van Drew supported us when he was in Trenton and continues to support us in Congress,” said DiAngelo. “All we are asking is to be treated equitably, along with all of the hospitals in the 2nd Congressional District. The congressman has made it clear that he will continue to do all he can to address our concerns.”

Since receiving its first presumptive COVID-19 patients in mid-March, Inspira’s hospitals have cared for 755 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and an additional 1,761 patients who were presumed to be ill with the disease. It should be noted that presumptive patients receive the same level of critical care as positive patients, while test results are pending. Although the number of COVID-19 patients continues to decline in the region, Inspira continues to safely care for these patients in its hospitals, with the largest number receiving care at Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

For more information about Inspira Health, please visit www.InspiraHealthNetwork.org or call 1-800-INSPIRA. To stay connected with Inspira announcements and work being done in the community, please join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter. Inspira is proud to be the Official Health Care Partner of the Philadelphia Wings professional lacrosse team.

Editor’s Note: Our name is now Inspira Health. “Network” is no longer part of our name.

About Inspira Health
Inspira Health is a charitable nonprofit health care organization and a regional leader in physician training, with approximately 160 medical residents and fellows in nine nationally accredited specialty programs. The system, which traces its roots to 1899, comprises three hospitals, two comprehensive cancer centers, several multi-specialty health centers and a total of more than 150 access points. These include urgent care; outpatient imaging and rehabilitation; sleep medicine labs; cardiac testing facilities; digestive health and wound care centers; home care and hospice; and more than 30 primary and specialty physician practices in Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, Camden and Atlantic counties.

Together with its medical staff of more than 1,300 physicians and other care providers, as well as more than 6,200 employees, Inspira Health provides evidence-based care to help each patient achieve the best possible outcome. Accredited by DNV Healthcare, the system’s clinical and support staffs are focused on providing quality care in a safe environment. For more information about Inspira Health, visit www.InspiraHealthNetwork.org or call 1-800-INSPIRA.


© Business Wire 2020
