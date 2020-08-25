Log in
Congresswoman Barbara Lee Joint Statement on ‘Snapback' Sanctions Against Iran

08/25/2020 | 01:05pm EDT
08.25.20

Washington, DC - Representatives Barbara Lee (CA-13), David Price (NC-04), Jan Schakowsky (IL-09), John Yarmuth (KY-03), Gerry Connolly (VA-11), Peter Welch (VT-At Large), Alan Lowenthal (CA-47), Lloyd Doggett (TX-35), and Earl Blumenauer (OR-3) released the following joint statement on the announcement that the Trump administration would seek 'snapback' sanctions against Iran:

'The Trump administration's Iran policy continues to succeed in increasing tensions with Iran and isolating the United States from our allies, eroding our influence, and tarnishing our diplomacy.

After failing to secure an extension of the Iran arms embargo in a UN Security Council vote last week, the Administration is now considering using the 'snapback' provisions provided under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to blow up the deal entirely. Ironically, with this action, the Administration is invoking the very agreement they have consistently undermined and unilaterally withdrew from.

After the JCPOA was implemented, the first party that violated its commitments under the agreement was the Trump administration, doing so despite IAEA verification Iran was complying and over the objections of our strongest European allies. This action is the latest example of a feckless foreign policy that values perceived bravado over effective diplomacy.

The JCPOA still offers the best hope of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and the U.S. must rejoin this historic agreement. The Trump administration should engage in immediate de-escalation measures and use sustained diplomacy as a tool to address our challenges with Iran.'

Disclaimer

Barbara Lee published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 17:04:06 UTC
