ConnectOne Bancorp : Expands Its Digital Strategy With Closing of BoeFly Acquisition

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the 'Company' or 'ConnectOne'), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the 'Bank'), today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of New York/Boston-based BoeFly, LLC. BoeFly's online business lending marketplace helps connect small- to medium-size businesses with professional loan brokers and lenders across the United States.



'With the successful acquisition of BoeFly's innovative online platform, dynamic patented technology and FinTech-focused entrepreneurial team, we see a great opportunity to expand and diversify ConnectOne's revenue streams while strengthening our digital bank strategy and our competitive position,' commented Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 'We look forward to a seamless transition working with BoeFly's employees, clients, partners and participating lenders.'

The BoeFly business unit will be led by Michael Rozman, a co-founder of BoeFly and formerly its CEO. As President of ConnectOne's BoeFly subsidiary, Mr. Rozman will report directly to Frank Sorrentino. BoeFly will operate within ConnectOne as an independent brand and the Company is committed to maintaining and building upon the business model and relationships that have supported its success.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank offers a full suite of both commercial and consumer banking and lending products and services through its 29 banking offices located in New York and New Jersey. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol 'CNOB,' and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com.

