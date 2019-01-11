Log in
ConnectOne Bancorp : to Host 2018 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call on January 24, 2019

01/11/2019 | 07:09am EST

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Host 2018 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call on January 24, 2019

Company Release - 1/11/2019 7:00 AM ET

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the 'Company' or 'ConnectOne'), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the 'Bank'), today announced that it plans to release results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 before the market opens on Thursday, January 24, 2019.  Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on January 24, 2019 to review the Company's financial performance and operating results.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frank Sorrentino III and Chief Financial Officer William S. Burns will host the call. The conference call dial-in number is 856-344-9316, access code 5122542. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the 'Investor Relations' link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 24, 2019 and ending on Thursday, January 31, 2019 by dialing 719-457-0820, access code 5122542. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.
ConnectOne is a New Jersey corporation and a registered bank holding company pursuant to the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, and serves as the holding company for the Bank. The Bank is a community-based, full-service New Jersey-chartered commercial bank that was founded in 2005. The Bank operates from its headquarters located at 301 Sylvan Avenue in the Borough of Englewood Cliffs, Bergen County, New Jersey, and through its 28 other banking offices.

For more information visit https://www.ConnectOneBank.com.

Investor Contact:

William S. Burns
Executive VP & CFO
201.816.4474; bburns@cnob.com

Media Contact:
Thomas Walter, MWWPR
202.600.4532;  twalter@mww.com

Source: ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

Disclaimer

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 12:08:04 UTC
