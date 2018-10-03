Connected Communities Collaborative : prepares to launch new smart city conference in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The interest list opened today for a new conference focused on strategic planning and citizen engagement in the smart city and connected community space.

CityLaunch , produced by the nonprofit Connected Communities Collaborative, will convene up to 500 elected officials, city managers, CIOs, CTOs, IT directors, data managers, innovation chiefs, policy analysts and business systems specialists for three days of workshops, discussion, networking, and demonstrations at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego.

"What sets CityLaunch apart from other smart city conferences is our focus on what matters most to local governments: strategic planning, citizen engagement and public policy," said Jim Madaffer, chairman of the board of directors of the Connected Communities Collaborative. "We will equip attendees with real and valuable tools necessary to build community roadmaps for sustainable and digital infrastructure."

Attendance at this exclusive conference is limited to those who have been invited from a list of applicants. Attendees will include both smart city veterans and novices.

"We're aiming for quality, not quantity," Madaffer said. "CityLaunch will be extending invitations selectively to ensure we have a balanced group of veteran and novice city officials, academics, researchers and practitioners participating in the event. We encourage anyone interested to sign up for more information."

Connected Communities Collaborative is partnering with City Innovate and mohuman to produce the CityLaunch 2019.

"The partnership with mohuman, City Innovate and Connected Communities Collaborative has resulted in a unique West Coast smart cities conference to focus on creating a roadmap for your smart city that is strategic, inclusive, supports innovation and sustainable," said Dr. Nishal Mohan of mohuman. "This is not a one-off but a kickoff to a yearlong series of activities and events that support cities and participants to create the best possible digital technology strategy."

City Innovate, which runs the highly-regarded Startup-in-Residence program, will make a major announcement related to the Startup-in-Residence program with the City of San Diego at the conference.

"City Innovate is excited to partner in this unique conference that will bring the civic community together with the Mayor's office in San Diego," said Kamran Saddique, Co-Executive Director and Founder of City Innovate. "We look forward to showcasing innovative startups with local government agencies to co-develop technology solutions and help modernize government."

For more information, visit the conference website at https://connectedcc.org/

Contact: Nishal Mohan nishal@mohuman.org

Jim Madaffer (877) 468-5222

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connected-communities-collaborative-prepares-to-launch-new-smart-city-conference-in-san-diego-300723886.html

SOURCE Connected Communities Collaborative