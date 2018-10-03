Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Connected Communities Collaborative : prepares to launch new smart city conference in San Diego

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 07:34pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The interest list opened today for a new conference focused on strategic planning and citizen engagement in the smart city and connected community space.

CityLaunch, produced by the nonprofit Connected Communities Collaborative, will convene up to 500 elected officials, city managers, CIOs, CTOs, IT directors, data managers, innovation chiefs, policy analysts and business systems specialists for three days of workshops, discussion, networking, and demonstrations at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego.

"What sets CityLaunch apart from other smart city conferences is our focus on what matters most to local governments: strategic planning, citizen engagement and public policy," said Jim Madaffer, chairman of the board of directors of the Connected Communities Collaborative. "We will equip attendees with real and valuable tools necessary to build community roadmaps for sustainable and digital infrastructure."

Attendance at this exclusive conference is limited to those who have been invited from a list of applicants. Attendees will include both smart city veterans and novices.

"We're aiming for quality, not quantity," Madaffer said. "CityLaunch will be extending invitations selectively to ensure we have a balanced group of veteran and novice city officials, academics, researchers and practitioners participating in the event. We encourage anyone interested to sign up for more information."

Connected Communities Collaborative is partnering with City Innovate and mohuman to produce the CityLaunch 2019.

"The partnership with mohuman, City Innovate and Connected Communities Collaborative has resulted in a unique West Coast smart cities conference to focus on creating a roadmap for your smart city that is strategic, inclusive, supports innovation and sustainable," said Dr. Nishal Mohan of mohuman. "This is not a one-off but a kickoff to a yearlong series of activities and events that support cities and participants to create the best possible digital technology strategy."

City Innovate, which runs the highly-regarded Startup-in-Residence program, will make a major announcement related to the Startup-in-Residence program with the City of San Diego at the conference. 

"City Innovate is excited to partner in this unique conference that will bring the civic community together with the Mayor's office in San Diego," said Kamran Saddique, Co-Executive Director and Founder of City Innovate. "We look forward to showcasing innovative startups with local government agencies to co-develop technology solutions and help modernize government."

For more information, visit the conference website at https://connectedcc.org/

Contact:         

Nishal Mohan nishal@mohuman.org


Jim Madaffer (877) 468-5222

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connected-communities-collaborative-prepares-to-launch-new-smart-city-conference-in-san-diego-300723886.html

SOURCE Connected Communities Collaborative


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:10pBRISSET BEER INTERNATIONAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:10pThe White Law Group is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims Involving 1st Global Capital
GL
08:10pAPPx Crypto Technologies Inc. Announces Its Intention to Restate Q2 2018 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis
NE
08:08pDAVITA : Delivering Quality Care and Innovation Where It Matters Most
PU
08:08pHORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS : Modular Built Units Provide Affordable Living for Vulnerable Citizens
PU
08:08pHORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS : Coast Oliver Hotel Adds Flavour to BC’s Wine Country
PU
08:08pCORRECTION : Clavister Receives Significant Multi Factor Authentication (MFA) Order From A North African Customer
PU
08:08pLIBERTY TAX : Ex-CEO of Liberty Tax ordered to pay $250,000 to the former owner of a Virginia Beach restaurant
AQ
08:08pBrandSafway introduces BrandTech™ Precision Welding
GL
08:08pA.M. BEST : Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Withdraws Credit Ratings of Yosemite Insurance Company
BU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.