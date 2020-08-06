Log in
Connected Home Security System Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)| Cost Savings Due to Effective Monitoring Technology to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

08/06/2020

Technavio has been monitoring the connected home security system market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005419/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Home Security System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What is the major trend in the market?
    Increase number of homes using broadband is a major trend driving the market growth.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 13.47% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 11.09 bn
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    ADT Inc., Alarm.com Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Ooma Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc, are some of the major market participants
  • What is the key market driver?
    Cost savings due to effective monitoring technology is driving the growth of the market is the major factor driving the market
  • How big is the North America market?
    The North America region will contribute 34% of the market share

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADT Inc., Alarm.com Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Ooma Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Cost savings due to effective monitoring technology has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Connected Home Security System Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Connected Home Security System Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Alarms
    • Cameras And Monitoring Systems
    • Locks And Sensors
    • Detectors
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43123

Connected Home Security System Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The connected home security system market report covers the following areas:

  • Connected Home Security System Market Size
  • Connected Home Security System Market Trends
  • Connected Home Security System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies an increase in the number of homes using broadband as one of the prime reasons driving the connected home security system market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Connected Home Security System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist connected home security system market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the connected home security system market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the connected home security system market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of connected home security system market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Alarms - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cameras and monitoring systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Locks and sensors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Detectors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • Professional installation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Self-installation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver – Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ADT Inc.
  • Alarm.com Holdings Inc.
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Comcast Corp.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Ooma Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
