Connected Ship Solutions Market 2019-2023 | Rising Seaborne Trade Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

04/27/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the connected ship solutions market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.25 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200427005588/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Ship Solutions Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Northrop Grumman Corp., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The rising seaborne trade activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising seaborne trade activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Connected Ship Solutions Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Connected Ship Solutions Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Commercial
    • Defense
  • Market Landscape
    • On-board
    • Onshore
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31970

Connected Ship Solutions Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our connected ship solutions market report covers the following areas:

  • Connected Ship Solutions Market Size
  • Connected Ship Solutions Market Trends
  • Connected Ship Solutions Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies digital transformation of marine industry as one of the prime reasons driving the connected ship solutions market growth during the next few years.

Connected Ship Solutions Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the connected ship solutions market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Northrop Grumman Corp., and Siemens AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the connected ship solutions market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Connected Ship Solutions Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist connected ship solutions market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the connected ship solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the connected ship solutions market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of connected ship solutions market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SHIP TYPE

  • Market segmentation by ship type
  • Comparison by ship type
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Defense - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by ship type

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY INSTALLATION TYPE

  • Market segmentation by installation type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing number of applications of analytics in maritime information management
  • Increasing emergence of autonomous cabs and parcel delivery fleets
  • Emerging use of satellite imagery
  • Growing demand for eco-friendly ship

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Northrop Grumman Corp.
  • Siemens AG

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
