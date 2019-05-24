Connected Transaction: Subscription Agreement for Properties Investment (in PDF)

THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT

On 24 May 2019, Pine International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Subscription Agreement pursuant to which, Pine International agreed to invest in Panorama for a capital commitment of HK$55 million. Panorama is one of the investors of a consortium established by GCP to purchase 65% of Henglilong which owns 100% beneficial interest in the Cityplaza Properties. The other investors in the consortium consisted of (a) investment funds controlled by GCP and (b) Traveluck which is owned and controlled by Mrs. Rossana Wang Gaw (executive director of the Company). Upon completion of the transaction, Pine International will hold 0.9% indirect interest in the Cityplaza Properties. Unless the offer by Pine International to invest in Panorama is rejected by the general partner of Panorama, the Subscription Agreement may not be cancelled, terminated or revoked by Pine International.

The management, control, decision-making and operation of Panorama will be made by its general partner which is controlled by Mr. Goodwin Gaw, Mr. Kenneth Gaw and Ms. Christina Gaw (executive directors of the Company).

CAPITAL COMMITMENT

The Group's capital commitment of HK$55 million is based on the purchase price of 65% of Henglilong as paid by the consortium which is determined based on the asset price of HK$15 billion for the Cityplaza Properties. The Group's commitment of HK$55 million will be fully satisfied by its internal resources. Upon completion of the transaction, Pine International will hold 0.9% indirect interest in the Cityplaza Properties.

INFORMATION ABOUT PANORAMA

Panorama is an exempted limited partnership incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It is principally engaged in investment holding and is controlled by Mr. Goodwin Gaw, Mr. Kenneth Gaw and Ms. Christina Gaw (executive directors of the Company).

Panorama will be treated as an equity instrument at fair value through profit or loss of the Group upon completion of the transaction.

As Panorama is a newly set up company, the financial statements for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018 are not available.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF INVESTING IN PANORAMA

The subscription of HK$55 million by Pine International in Panorama is to invest in Henglilong, which owns 100% beneficial interest in the Cityplaza Properties, for rental income and capital appreciation.

Cityplaza Properties are Grade A office buildings with rare full sea view in the mature commercial hub above Taikoo Metro Transit Railway station in Hong Kong. The asset price of the Cityplaza Properties is HK$15 billion, whereas the appraised value of the Cityplaza Properties is HK$20.8 billion as at 30 January 2019. The asset price represents about 28% discount on the appraised value. The Group believes that investing in Panorama, which in turn owns the Cityplaza Properties, is in line with the principal business activities of the Group, namely, property and hotel investments and other investments.