Connecticut Bet Big on the Suburbs. That Might -2

She also sold 12 homes in a recent nine-day stretch, marking an unusual flurry for this time of year. Weston, which requires a drive to a neighboring town to catch the train and doesn't boast of many walkable amenities, had seen its home values fall particularly hard.

"I never thought a pandemic would give our market such a push," Ms. Kelley said.

Edith and Lev Ratinov, who have two young children, are in the process of selling their home in a cooperative building in northern Manhattan, with plans to relocate to Weston. Ms. Ratinov, a physician assistant, grew up in Connecticut, and Mr. Ratinov, who co-founded a technology startup, is a native of Kyrgyzstan who has steadily warmed to the idea of suburban life.

They were already thinking about a move, lured by Connecticut's schools, but the pandemic sped up their plans.

"Winter is coming. What are you going to do when your kids don't go to school and the playgrounds are closed?" said Mr. Ratinov, contemplating another school year during an unresolved pandemic.

Ms. Ratinov realized that she didn't mind hunkering down at home with her husband and children, ages 6 and 4, when she wasn't at work.

"I was like: oh, I'm not seeing anybody, I'm just with my family and I'm happy," she said. "That's what did it for me."

