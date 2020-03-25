Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Connecticut Company Pivots from Insect Repellent to Hand Sanitizers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

Norwalk, Connecticut, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Ready is answering the public’s immediate need and creating Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizer, an 80% ethanol alcohol-based fine-mist hand spray, utilizing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended formula for protection from germs and bacteria, when hand washing is not available.

“We’re in the business of saving lives from vector-borne diseases caused by mosquitos and ticks, and we see this as a parallel path to protect people from serious illness,” said Chris L. Fuentes, Ranger Ready founder and CEO. “We recognize that in this time of urgent need we have to be innovative and resourceful.” 

The Ranger Ready team has been working from home across three states developing the important new product, going from concept-to-shipment in just three weeks. “All of our local supply chain partners have been amazing and are working overtime to help prioritize this new product launch,” continued Fuentes.

The first 20,000 units of Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizers are expected to ship on Friday, April 10th and have been made available exclusively to the State of Connecticut for use by emergency medical services, hospitals and first responders. 

“We will manufacture and distribute Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizers for as long as required in order to help keep people protected,” added Fuentes.

Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizers will be available for direct purchase exclusively at www.rangerready.com and is available for pre-order by consumers and businesses. Due to anticipated high demand, the company reserves the right to limit purchases.

 

###

  About Ranger Ready Repellents®

Ranger Ready Repellents is a privately held business founded in 2016 with a mission to save lives from serious diseases caused by mosquitos, ticks, biting insects and, as of 2020, via human-to-human transmission.  Premium products include Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% Body-Worn Repellents™, Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5%™ for clothing application, and Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizer™, 80% ethanol alcohol topical hand sanitizer.  Ranger Ready is wholly owned by the PiC20 Group, LLC, a privately held company based in Norwalk, CT. Visit www.rangerready.com for more information.

Attachment 

Teddy DeRosa
Ranger Ready Repellents
203-695-3889
teddyd@rangerready.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:12pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SPR
GL
06:12pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BYND
GL
06:08pSAGICOR FINANCIAL : Implements Additional Measures to assist Clients During COVID-19
AQ
06:08pU.S. set to grant automakers a lifeline -- but no bailout
RE
06:08pSTMicroelectronics Reports on Main Resolutions to be Proposed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
06:07pMFA FINANCIAL, INC. : Provides Update on Dividends
PR
06:06pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of XP, Inc. - XP
GL
06:06pATUM : Provides COVID-19 Diagnostic and Therapeutic Developers Free Access to its Protein Synthesis Platform
BU
06:04pTECK RESOURCES : Postpones 2019 Sustainability Review Investor Conference Call
AQ
06:03pCalifornia Closets TN Announces Emergency Consumer Financing, Virtual Design Appointments, Organization Tips, Martha Stewart Desk Giveaway
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
2BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
3BP PLC : BP : Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals - investors
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO Would Oppose Aid Tied to Government Stake

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group