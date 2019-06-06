Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Connecticut Consumers Celebrate New Wine Shipping Law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

Hartford, Connecticut, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Wine Retailers and Connecticut consumers have reasons to celebrate with Governor Ned Lamont’s signing of Senate Bill 647, which legalizes shipments of wine from out-of-state wine stores and wine retailers to residents of the state. The legislation, championed by Senator John Fonfara, means consumers may begin receiving wine shipments from some of America’s best wine retailers beginning July 1, 2019.

The new law requires out-of-state wine stores to obtain a permit from the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, ship no more than two cases of wine to a single individual during any two month period, remit state taxes, assure all shipments are signed for by a person 21 years or older, remit shipping reports to the state, as well as label each package as containing alcohol.

“Senator Fonfara was instrumental in bringing a number of parties together for compromise legislation that will benefit Connecticut consumers and the state,” said Tom Wark, executive director of the National Association of Wine Retailers. “This bill is the result of a multi-year effort to bring free trade in wine to Connecticut and we congratulate all those who had a hand in giving consumers access to the wider national wine market and the hundreds of thousands of wines not available in the state.”

Connecticut consumers have long been able to receive wine shipments from out-of-state wineries but were barred from receiving wine from out-of-state wine retailers. With the passage of SB 647 Connecticut becomes the 15th state with laws allowing its consumers to receive wine shipments from out-of-state wine stores, retailers, wine auction houses, and wine-of-the-month clubs. Without such state laws, consumers have no access to hundreds of thousands of wines that are not distributed in their state but are available from out-of-state wine stores.

About The National Association of Wine Retailers
NAWR is a national organization of America’s top wine retailers, wine stores, auction houses and associated businesses that work create a well-regulated free market in wine through lobbying, litigation, and education. For more information see http://www.nawr.org

CONTACT:
Tom Wark, Executive Director
National Association of Wine Retailers
(971) 332-5057  tom@nawr.org

Tom Wark
National Association of Wine Retailers
971-332-5057
tom@nawr.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:53pBANK OF JAPAN : Monetary Base and the Bank of Japan's Transactions (May) 
PU
08:44pGreat Wall Motor sets up its first auto plant in Russia
AQ
08:42pMASTERCARD : Nike ‘very concerned' about rape accusation against Brazilian soccer star Neymar
AQ
08:40pHWANGE COLLIERY : Coal output plunges 38pc
AQ
08:40pAFCON : Warriors off to nigeria
AQ
08:40pAFCON : CAF boss' arrest in Paris throws 2019 AFCON finals into turmoil
AQ
08:38pCONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT : Employee Share Scheme Buy-Back and Appendix 3C
PU
08:37pEL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : Furor after El Al fires staffer for Facebook post critical of Icelandic band
AQ
08:32pTMX : TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
AQ
08:31pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : Ord Minnett rates BOQ as Lighten
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Trump tariffs may steer Mexican cows away from U.S. beef supply
3As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
4NFI GROUP INC : NFI : Detroit revitalizes public transit service using new buses from New Flyer
5THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Intuitive Rheometer Series Designed for Quality Cont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About