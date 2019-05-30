Connecticut Democrats Finalize Budget Agreement -- Update

By Joseph De Avila

Connecticut's Democratic legislative leaders reached a handshake agreement with Gov. Ned Lamont on a two-year budget that doesn't raise income-tax rates and closes a $3.7 billion deficit.

Mr. Lamont, a Democrat in his first term, said at a news conference Thursday that the budget is expected to be voted on before June 5, the last day of the legislative session.

"We will have an honest budget done on time so that people can plan accordingly," Mr. Lamont said. This is a "budget that shows that we are living within our means and a budget that invests in our future."

Lawmakers didn't disclose many details of the roughly $40 billion two-year budget but said it doesn't raise businesses' tax rates or sales-tax rates. The sales tax, however, will expand to include more categories of goods and services.

The budget doesn't include the additional 2% surcharge on capital gains, which the governor opposed but some Democrats supported. The governor's most controversial proposal -- instituting highway tolls in the state -- also wasn't included in the deal.

"It would be very difficult to pull off a vote on tolls before we adjourn" in June, said Democratic Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz at an unrelated news conference Thursday. "It's highly unlikely."

Mr. Lamont's proposal to shift some teacher pension costs from the state to cities and towns was also left out of the budget, lawmakers said. That proposal was widely opposed by mayors and first selectman throughout the state.

Mr. Lamont's Democratic predecessor, Dannel Malloy, also tried to get cities and towns to start chipping in to the teacher retirement system and failed.

The deal does include an agreement to make smaller contributions to the teacher pension program but extends the period in which the state will be required to make those payments.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano criticized the deal for stretching out teacher pension payments. "Democrats are burdening our children to make room for more spending in the budget today," he said.

"If these few details are a prelude to the rest of the budget, taxpayers better hold on to their wallets," Mr. Fasano said.

The governor had campaigned last year on his record as a cable-television entrepreneur who would use his business savvy to fix the state's finances. Since taking office, he has prided himself on having an open-door policy and welcoming good ideas from anyone.

Mr. Lamont said in January that he would invest more in the state's urban centers, boost spending on education and improve an aging transportation system. Mr. Lamont's administration has said that tolling all vehicles, which could be implemented by 2024, would generate about $800 million annually, and 40% of that would come from out-of-state drivers, according to the administration.

