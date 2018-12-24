Connecticut Gov. Malloy Leaves Complicated Legacy on Economy and Fiscal Policy

By Joseph De Avila

HARTFORD, Conn. -- When Gov. Dannel Malloy leaves office next month, Connecticut's private-sector job count will stand at 1.48 million -- the highest figure in the state's history.

That is a bright spot for the departing governor, who came on the job in 2011, when the state was crawling its way out of the 2007-2009 recession. Unemployment also dropped from 9.2% to 4.1% since his inauguration.

But that is only part of the picture.

Connecticut has only recovered 91% of the jobs it lost since the most recent downturn when taking into account both government and private-sector jobs. All of its neighbors in New England and in New York and New Jersey eclipsed the 100% recovery benchmark long ago.

"If we had done what almost every other state did -- and that was to increase government employment -- then we would be more like other states," Mr. Malloy said in a recent interview in the governor's office. "Except we can't afford to be more like other states. We need to be more efficient. And that's what we've done."

Mr. Malloy, who opted not to run for a third term, is making his exit from the Statehouse with a complicated legacy related to the state's economic and fiscal policies. His administration dedicated hundreds of millions of dollars investing in economic development programs, and Connecticut generated more than 124,000 private-sector jobs since the last downturn.

Yet the state's image was bruised by its failure to keep up with neighbors like Massachusetts and General Electric Co.'s departure for Boston.

When he came into office, Mr. Malloy faced a $3.6 billion deficit and pledged to address the problem through "shared sacrifices" that called for income tax raises and concessions from public-sector unions. He also trimmed 13% of the state employees working in the executive branch over seven years.

The state's fiscal troubles still linger, however, and lawmakers must close a $1.66 billion budget hole next year and a $2.31 billion shortfall in the year after that.

Voters also soured on him. Less than 20% of registered voters approved of how he managed the state's economy and budget, according to a Quinnipiac University poll from June 2016, which is the last time it surveyed this topic.

His unpopularity wasn't lost on Ned Lamont, the incoming Democratic governor. Mr. Lamont sought to distance himself from Mr. Malloy's record during this year's gubernatorial campaign and reminded voters that he ran against him in the 2010 primary.

Republicans have been never happy with Mr. Malloy, particularly with his decision to raise income taxes twice.

"He really hurt this state economically, not a doubt in my mind," Len Fasano, the top Republican in the state Senate, said regarding the tax increases.

Despite the improvements in private-sector job growth and the drop in the unemployment rate, Connecticut still faces serious economic challenges, said Don Klepper-Smith, an economist and chairman of former Republican Gov. Jodi Rell's economic advisory council.

Connecticut's gross domestic product posted an inflation-adjusted drop of 9.2% between 2007 and 2017, according to an analysis by Mr. Klepper-Smith. The U.S. economy posted a gain of 15.5% for the same time frame, he said.

"The fact that we've had a lack of economic growth is really a clarion call for a complete review of the state's economic strategies," Mr. Klepper-Smith said.

Mr. Malloy defended his record on the economy and the budget.

"What we did in Connecticut was change the direction," Mr. Malloy said.

He said the tax increases helped put $2 billion in the rainy day fund by the end of June 2019, and allowed the state to make full pension payments after past governors, including Ms. Rell, underfunded it. And he noted that Connecticut's top income-tax rate of 6.99% remains lower than New York's rate of 8.82%.

In an agreement with the public-sector unions, Mr. Malloy also overhauled the pension payment schedule for the state employee. Without the deal that caps annual payments at $2.4 billion in 2032, the payments would have spiked to $6.65 billion.

Mr. Malloy's main incentive program for large employers, called First Five, dedicated $502 million to help attract and retain companies. That program created 4,245 jobs as of May with average salaries of over $125,000, the administration said.

Republicans hated the program, calling it a waste of money. But Mr. Malloy said it helped nab Charter Communications and secured Cigna and ESPN's expansion in Connecticut.

"Overall, it's been a great success," Mr. Malloy said. "What state would not have done those?"

The state also added six Fortune 500 companies during his two terms, bringing the total count in the state to 17, the governor said.

Mr. Malloy will begin a stint in January as a visiting professor at Boston College Law School. He said he's still unsure what he will do after that. Whatever it is, it likely won't be a political job in Washington, D.C., he said.

"I think my day in active politics on that level has passed," Mr. Malloy said.

