Connecticut Governor Staffs Up in Effort to Turn Around the Economy

By Kate King

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is bringing in Wall Street veterans for guidance as he seeks to rejuvenate the state's struggling economy.

Mr. Lamont, a Democrat who took office last month, has tapped for his administration advisers from Goldman Sachs and Webster Bank as well as the former chairwoman of PepsiCo. All are Connecticut residents and bring the experience needed to improve the business climate in a state that has long struggled to attract and retain companies, Mr. Lamont said.

"We have been a laggard, if you look around the country, for many, many decades," the governor said at a news conference in Hartford Friday, flanked by his new advisers.

Indra Nooyi, the former chief executive and chairwoman of PepsiCo Inc., will co-chair an expanded board of directors for the Connecticut Economic Resource Center Inc., a nonprofit and one of the state's main economic-development groups tasked with recruiting new businesses to the state. Ms. Nooyi, who lives in Greenwich, stepped down as CEO of PepsiCo in August and as of mid-January was under consideration by the Trump administration to head the World Bank.

Ms. Nooyi's co-chairman will be Jim Smith, former chief executive and chairman of Webster Bank and a Waterbury resident. The positions are unpaid.

Mr. Lamont has also tapped David Lehman, a partner at Goldman Sachs, for a new role overseeing the state's overall economic-development and business strategy. If approved by state lawmakers, Mr. Lehman will serve as both commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development as well as the governor's senior economic adviser.

Mr. Lehman, who won't accept a salary for his work for the state and is leaving Goldman Sachs ahead of his Feb. 19 start date, is currently the global head of real-estate finance for the bank's investment banking division and previously worked for the bank's public sector and infrastructure finance group. Like the governor, Mr. Lehman lives in Greenwich but the two men didn't know each other before Mr. Lehman reached out to Mr. Lamont a couple weeks ago to offer his assistance as an adviser, the governor said.

Mr. Lamont said he hopes Mr. Lehman can use his background in municipal finance to help the state take advantage of a new federal Opportunity Zone program, which allows developers who invest in designated low-income areas to defer capital-gains taxes.

Mr. Lamont has frequently discussed the need to make the state more business friendly.

Connecticut Sen. President Martin Looney, a Democrat, said he supports the governor's economic plan.

"The Governor's personal network of CEOs and connections to the business world and emerging markets hold promise of expanding opportunities for Connecticut," he said in a statement.

Mr. Lamont has also selected as his chief of staff Ryan Drajewicz, a Fairfield resident who most recently worked as a senior management associate at the Westport-based hedge fund Bridgewater Associates. Mr. Drajewicz previously worked for former U.S. Sen. Chris Dodd, a Democrat.

Joseph De Avila contributed to this article.

Write to Kate King at Kate.King@wsj.com