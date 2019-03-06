Connecticut Mayors Join Forces to Recover Damages from Opioid Crisis

New London Mayor Michael Passero, former state senator and current Mayor
of New Haven, Toni Harp, Wallingford Mayor William Dickinson Jr. and New
Britain Mayor Erin Stewart have announced that they will collectively
co-chair a new bipartisan coalition, the Connecticut Opioid Strategy
Taskforce (COST). The mission of the coalition is to advocate for the
Opioid Accountability Act, legislation that will clarify Connecticut
municipalities’ abilities to seek damages from the corporations that
have caused and are fueling the current opioid epidemic. Other municipal
stakeholders including The Connecticut Council of Municipalities (CCM),
Connecticut Uniformed Professional Firefighters Association, Connecticut
Association of Directors of Health (CADH), prevention and treatment
providers and child welfare advocates are joining the coalition to
amplify the message to their legislators.
All
pending municipal suits were dismissed or stayed in January, making
Connecticut the only state in the nation where municipalities have been
denied the ability to seek damages from the corporations that they
believe are responsible for the crisis in their communities. In response
to this ruling, legislation has been proposed that would clarify that
the injuries borne by municipalities fighting the opioid crisis are
cognizable and, if proven, recoverable in court. This legislation would
not upend Connecticut law or overturn precedent, nor would it have any
impact on the State of Connecticut’s case. That suit could take years to
resolve and, in the meantime, this legislation would simply provide
Connecticut municipalities the ability to seek injunctive relief and
damages.
“Every state and federal court in the US that is currently adjudicating
opioid cases is allowing municipalities’ claims to go forward – except
in Connecticut,” said Mayor Harp. “It is fundamentally unfair that
Connecticut is the only state where taxpayers are forced to bear the
costs of the opioid epidemic with no ability to seek recourse from the
wrongdoers. And even if the state eventually reaches a settlement in its
suit, there is no guarantee that the monies will find their way back to
our communities. The only way to guarantee restitution on a local level
is for our municipalities to sue on our own behalf.”
“Connecticut communities are being crushed by the direct cost of the
crisis through the increased investment in services and resources
required to deal with the epidemic,” continued Mayor Passero. “This
means critical financial and personnel resources are being diverted from
programs designed to meet the needs of the rest of our citizens and the
entire community suffers.”
“With 50,000 people dying every year and 1,000 overdoses a day, there is
no denying that this is national public health emergency,” said Mayor
Stewart. “Connecticut municipalities are simply asking, as are the
hundreds of other municipalities across the country that have filed
suit, that the drug companies and pharmaceutical executives who made
billions in profits, while leaving devastated communities in their wake,
be held accountable. “
“It is important to note that this is a bipartisan issue that cuts
across political, geographic and social lines to impact every community
in our state,” added Mayor Dickinson. “We encourage municipalities, fire
and rescue organizations and concerned individuals to contact their
representatives and encourage them to support the Opioid Accountability
Act.”
To join COST or learn how to reach your state representatives, please
visit http://www.opioidscostct.com/
About the Connecticut Opioid Strategy Taskforce
The Connecticut Opioid Strategy Taskforce (COST) is a bipartisan
coalition of municipal stakeholders advocating for legislation that will
allow Connecticut municipalities to seek damages from corporations
involved in the manufacture and distribution of the pharmaceuticals that
are fueling the current opioid crisis in their communities. To learn
more or to join the coalition please visit http://www.opioidscostct.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005664/en/