Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Connecticut Port Authority, State of Connecticut's Office of Policy and Management, New England Central Railroad Announce Agreement to Support Future Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 11:02am EDT

The Connecticut Port Authority (the Authority), the Office of Policy and Management (OPM) and New England Central Railroad, Inc. (NECR), a subsidiary of Connecticut-based Genesee & Wyoming Inc., today announced that they have reached an agreement on property utilization in the vicinity of the Authority’s port facility in New London (the Port) that maximizes future growth opportunities.

Following lengthy negotiation, an outcome was reached that provides maximum benefits to the State of Connecticut, the Authority and the railroad. NECR has leased a five-acre parcel under its control to the Authority that facilitates the immediate opportunity to handle wind turbine components through the Port, which at this time does not require rail service. In return, the Authority has agreed to facilitate rail access for future port business requiring rail transportation.

“The Port of New London is an important part of the State’s economy, and this transaction helps position the Port to be a future generator of expanded economic activity and jobs growth in the State,” said Kosta Diamantis, OPM Deputy Secretary. “We are pleased to reach this mutually beneficial agreement.”

NECR President Len Wagner said, “This agreement builds on the completed upgrades to the NECR main line through Connecticut. With the pending completion of upgrades to the line in Massachusetts as well, the railroad will be able to handle modern, fully loaded freight cars from the Port of New London to the Canadian border, and from there throughout North America. Improving the railroad’s ability to serve Connecticut has been a terrific, collaborative process among the railroad, the State, the Authority, CTDOT, and the Connecticut congressional delegation.”

A successful example of the effort by the Authority, State and NECR to maintain vibrant multi-modal options in and around the Port is the announcement earlier this year that Mohawk Northeast, a Connecticut-based marine construction firm, plans to construct a new pier along the rail line.

U.S. Congressman Joe Courtney, representing the 2nd District which includes the Port, said, "When eastern Connecticut made the successful case in 2014 to the U.S. Department of Transportation to modernize the NECR, access to the Port was an essential component of the plan. As the new configuration of the state pier emerged last August, I pressed the stakeholders to preserve rail inter-connectivity for the Port, both now and in the future. With this agreement now in place, I look forward to continuing to work with NECR, the Authority and other stakeholders in the district to ensure that freight rail continues to provide a viable, energy efficient option for cargo that passes through New London.”

Connecticut Port Authority Chairman David Kooris said, “This agreement further supports the maximum utilization of this critical port facility and creates additional economic benefits to the city and the region and the State. Additionally, the partnership with NECR is a great opportunity for those seeking North Atlantic port services to reach markets throughout the U.S. Northeast.”

About Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W)
G&W owns or leases 116 freight railroads organized in locally managed operating regions with 7,300 employees serving 3,000 customers.

  • G&W’s four North American regions serve 42 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 113 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
  • G&W’s UK/Europe Region includes the U.K.’s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, as well as regional rail services in Continental Europe.

G&W subsidiaries and joint ventures also provide rail service at more than 30 major ports, rail-ferry service between the U.S. Southeast and Mexico, transload services, and industrial railcar switching and repair.

About Connecticut Port Authority
The Connecticut Port Authority is a quasi-public agency responsible for coordinating the development of the State’s ports, harbors and maritime economy. It is the mission of the Connecticut Port Authority to grow Connecticut’s economy and create jobs by strategically investing in the State’s three deepwater ports and small harbors to enable each to maximize its own economic potential.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:13aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of ENGINEERING COMPANIES Dated 31-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
11:13aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Closing Rate of VANASPATI AND ALLIED INDUSTRIES Dated 31-03-2020 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
11:12aTARGET CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11aALLIANZ : EU states step in where trade credit insurers fear to tread
RE
11:11aIMPERIAL OIL : cutting spending plans for 2020 by $1 billion
AQ
11:11aBONAVA PUBL : Annual general meeting in Bonava AB (publ) 2020
AQ
11:10aChlorine Institute Recognizes 15 North American and International Facilities for Diamond Level Safety and Environmental Performance
GL
11:09aUK Grocers Enjoy Record Sales Growth But Virus-Induced Buying Set to Fade
DJ
11:08aSIEMENS : Court finds Helsinki less at fault than Siemens in metro dispute
RE
11:08aOMNITEK ENGINEERING CORP : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : clarifies Teams usage surged 775% in Italy
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Agrees $3.9 Billion Loan
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco sign deals..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group