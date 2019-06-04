Connecticut's $43 Billion Budget Avoids Raising Income-Tax Rates

By Joseph De Avila

Connecticut lawmakers passed a two-year, $43 billion budget that avoids raising income-tax rates and sidesteps a fight over highway tolls.

The state Senate, controlled by Democrats, gave final approval Tuesday to the spending plan. It closed a projected $3.7 billion shortfall by expanding the sales tax, adding levies to some services and diverting revenue from transportation programs to the general budget fund.

The state House of Representatives, also controlled by Democrats, passed the budget Monday. Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, said he would sign it.

"The budget further stabilizes our state's finances, sending a signal to residents and businesses alike that we are serious about getting our economy growing again," Mr. Lamont said. "There is still more work to do. But I am proud of this budget and the steps it takes to get Connecticut back on track."

The budget assumes more than $450 million in savings for health care and pension costs that Republicans say is questionable. The governor's office said these types of savings are routinely included in budgets.

Lawmakers didn't include a proposal to impose highway tolls to pay for transportation projects, one of Mr. Lamont's most controversial proposals. Legislators said they may return in a special legislative session to take up the proposal.

The budget diverts sales-tax revenue intended for transportation programs to help balance the budget. Lawmakers agreed to dedicate more money generated by the sales tax for transportation in the future.

Patrick Sasser, head of No Tolls CT, questioned how lawmakers could be trusted "when they won't even honor the commitments already made to fund transportation."

Lawmakers agreed to make changes to the teacher pension system, lowering payments in the near term but increasing the number of years the state will be on the hook for paying them.

Republican State Sen. Rob Sampson said the budget wouldn't solve the state's long-term fiscal challenges.

"This budget will not be the one that solves our problems," Mr. Sampson said during debate of the budget. "We'll be back here in no time with more deficits."

The state's nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis said the state faces a $972 million deficit in the fiscal year 2022 and a $1.32 billion shortfall the following year.

