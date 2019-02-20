Connecticut's Lamont Calls for Pension Changes, Expanded Sales Tax

By Joseph De Avila

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Gov. Ned Lamont presented his first budget proposal Wednesday, suggesting sweeping changes to pensions and an expanded sales tax to close a $3.7 billion deficit projected over the next two years.

Mr. Lamont's $43.2 billion spending plan for the next two fiscal years calls for cities and towns to begin paying a portion of teacher pension costs. Currently, the state government picks up the entire cost. He also is asking state workers to accept lower cost-of-living adjustments for their pension benefits during years when the public retirement system has poor returns on investment.

The governor also wants to begin charging sales tax on legal, accounting and real-estate services.

"I will not allow this budget to be another scene from Groundhog Day, where I come to you year-after-year hat-in-hand lamenting the fact that we still haven't addressed our structural deficits," said Mr. Lamont, a Democrat.

The budget also calls for instituting highway tolls to help pay for transportation improvements. One option, which could bring in as much as $200 million annually, calls for tolling only trucks. A second option, congestion pricing, would toll all vehicles, charging more at busy times, and could generate up to $800 million annually.

"We can't borrow our way out of this mess," said Mr. Lamont, referring to the state's need for transportation upgrades.

Mr. Lamont, who campaigned last year on his record as a cable-television entrepreneur who would use his business savvy to fix the state's finances, is already facing opposition.

Unions representing state employees said they don't want to make more concessions after public-sector workers have agreed to nearly $2 billion in givebacks through agreements negotiated over the past decade. Mr. Lamont's cost-of-living adjustment proposal is subject to collective bargaining, and union leaders said they aren't interested.

"We will not be part of asking for still more sacrifices from state employees, who have already given so much for the people they serve," said Larry Dorman, a spokesman for State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition, which represents 15 state unions.

Mr. Lamont's Democratic predecessor, Dannel Malloy, also tried to get cities and towns to start chipping in to the teacher retirement system and failed after municipalities rallied against the proposal. They remain opposed.

"We are very concerned that the governor's proposal to shift teachers' pension costs to towns will overwhelm property taxpayers in many small towns throughout Connecticut," said Elizabeth Gara, executive director of the Connecticut Council of Small Towns. "Requiring towns to pick up millions of dollars in teachers' pension costs without giving towns any opportunity to manage these costs going forward is simply unfair."

Melissa McCaw, the state's budget director, defended the teacher pension proposal, which asks municipalities to collectively pay $23.8 million in the fiscal year that begins in July and $49.2 million in the following year.

"It's what's necessary to put us on a sustainable path," Ms. McCaw said. "There are no easy choices. There is pain throughout, and we are looking at all stakeholders to be a part of the solution."

Mr. Lamont also proposed lowering how much the state pays annually into the state employee and teacher pension systems, while keeping pension payouts unchanged. This would trim expenses in the short term, but Connecticut would have to pay a higher total cost over time.

