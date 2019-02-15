Log in
Connecticut's Largest Fishing & Hunting Show Coming March 29-31 To Connecticut Convention Center

02/15/2019 | 09:53am EST

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 22nd Northeast Fishing & Hunting Show” is coming Friday, March 29 through Sunday, March 31, 2019 to the Connecticut Convention Center, 100 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford. Connecticut’s largest fishing and hunting show is for the entire family and for longtime enthusiasts as well as anyone who wants to learn more about outdoor adventure.

Hundreds of booths feature the latest gear and merchandise,” explains organizer Kristie Gonsalves of North East Expos. “Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops and others showcase the hottest new fishing boats. Attendees can attend 50 hours of seminars by national and regional experts, speak with charter boat captains, watch fly-fishing casting shows and fly-tyers and wooden plug/lure makers demonstrate skills, and enjoy hands-on activities.”

Fishing experts include: Alberto Knie (a/k/a “Crazy Alberto”), world-class extreme trophy game fish hunter and product designer; fisherman and master lure designer Bobby Uhrig; Ralph Wilkins of National Geographic Channel’s “Wicked Tuna”, Surf fisherman Ron Arra; Greg Myerson, who holds four world records for stripers; Bassmaster Mike DelVisco; custom lure designer Al Gag; and Mike Laptew the Diving Fisherman. Captains include: Joe Diorio; Greg Dubrule; TJ Karbowski; Mike Roy; Mel True; Leo Croisetiere; and Andrew Mazzitelli. Hunting experts include: international bow hunter Del DelMastro; archer Tom Nelson, and Bully Breed trainers on firearms safety and education.

Favorites include: hunting and pointing dog training sessions by Dusty W German Shorthaired Pointers; 4,000-gallon Hawg Traugh Fish Tank for fishing and casting demonstrations; Catch & Release Trout Pond for prizes; Black Hawk interactive virtual fishing fighting simulator; Tactical Airsoft’s shooting sports; NRA laser range; Sportsmen’s Outpost’s archery; and Connecticut Bass Nation’s Kids’ Bass Casting Competition.

Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) features mounted animals and consumer education. Saturday at 12 noon, DEEP recognizes top anglers at its Trophy Fish Awards Ceremony. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Mobile VetCenter Bus will be staffed by outreach representatives.

Hours: Friday, 12 noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission – cash only: $12 adults; $4 Children ages 5 to 12; Free under age 5. Saturday, first 200 veterans get in free with military/veterans ID. Saturday, first 200 children get Kids Cane Pole and Texas Roadhouse meal.

www.fishinghuntingshow.com, or 860-844-8461.

MEDIA CONTACT: Laura Soll, 860-688-4499, Cell 860-833-4466 Laura@sollpr.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.