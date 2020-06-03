Connecting with Customers in a COVID World

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jun 03, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Today, small businesses struggle to find their stride of maintaining relevance during a pandemic. One local Los Angeles entrepreneur - Kim Ashley, founder of Kim Ashley Design - found a meaningful way to connect with her customers.



Ashley has built a successful online business selling her signature stackable gold bead bracelets, chokers and link chains to clients across the nation. "I wanted to find a way to address COVID-19 that struck a positive helpful note for my customers," says Ashley. "I wanted to say be safe by gifting them something useful. It's not about sales right now, it's about reaching out. As a female entrepreneur I've always been focused on empowering women and now more than ever we need to come together to create that spark."



Ashley settled on an easy to carry hand sanitizer pen and sent it to every customer as a gift. There was no purchase involved. "I loved getting my pen!" stated Julia Martinez, a customer. "It was something unexpected and thoughtful. I think new habits are going to stick with all of us and hand hygiene is probably top of the list. This pen is great, I carry it just like sunglasses always there in my side pocket."



As small businesses, the engine of the American jobs machine, find courage and commitment to come back to life, they must create new customer connections. This language between business and patron has to say both we understand the world we are coming back to and we have not forgotten the world we came from just 9 weeks ago. Offering gestures of support during this time will go a long way to strengthen ties between re-starting the American economy boldly.



Kim Ashley Design sells handcrafted stackable gold bead jewelry adorned with gemstones. She lives and works in Los Angeles and her product is American made.



To learn more, please visit:

* https://www.kimashleydesign.com/

* https://www.instagram.com/kimashleydesign/

* https://www.facebook.com/kimashleydesign/



MEDIA CONTACT:

Kim Ashley

info@kimashleydesign.com

310-910-9781



IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0603s2p-kim-ashley-design-diamonds-300dpi.jpg

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0603s2p-kim-ashley-design-pen-300dpi.jpg



News Source: Kim Ashley Design

Related link: https://www.kimashleydesign.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/connecting-with-customers-in-a-covid-world/