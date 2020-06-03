Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Connecting with Customers in a COVID World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 07:35am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Today, small businesses struggle to find their stride of maintaining relevance during a pandemic. One local Los Angeles entrepreneur - Kim Ashley, founder of Kim Ashley Design - found a meaningful way to connect with her customers.

Kim Ashley Design Diamonds

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jun 03, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Today, small businesses struggle to find their stride of maintaining relevance during a pandemic. One local Los Angeles entrepreneur - Kim Ashley, founder of Kim Ashley Design - found a meaningful way to connect with her customers.

Ashley has built a successful online business selling her signature stackable gold bead bracelets, chokers and link chains to clients across the nation. "I wanted to find a way to address COVID-19 that struck a positive helpful note for my customers," says Ashley. "I wanted to say be safe by gifting them something useful. It's not about sales right now, it's about reaching out. As a female entrepreneur I've always been focused on empowering women and now more than ever we need to come together to create that spark."

Ashley settled on an easy to carry hand sanitizer pen and sent it to every customer as a gift. There was no purchase involved. "I loved getting my pen!" stated Julia Martinez, a customer. "It was something unexpected and thoughtful. I think new habits are going to stick with all of us and hand hygiene is probably top of the list. This pen is great, I carry it just like sunglasses always there in my side pocket."

As small businesses, the engine of the American jobs machine, find courage and commitment to come back to life, they must create new customer connections. This language between business and patron has to say both we understand the world we are coming back to and we have not forgotten the world we came from just 9 weeks ago. Offering gestures of support during this time will go a long way to strengthen ties between re-starting the American economy boldly.

Kim Ashley Design sells handcrafted stackable gold bead jewelry adorned with gemstones. She lives and works in Los Angeles and her product is American made.

To learn more, please visit:
* https://www.kimashleydesign.com/
* https://www.instagram.com/kimashleydesign/
* https://www.facebook.com/kimashleydesign/

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kim Ashley
info@kimashleydesign.com
310-910-9781

IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:
[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0603s2p-kim-ashley-design-diamonds-300dpi.jpg
[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0603s2p-kim-ashley-design-pen-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Kim Ashley Design

Related link: https://www.kimashleydesign.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/connecting-with-customers-in-a-covid-world/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:56aChina drives global oil demand recovery out of coronavirus collapse
RE
07:55aGlobal shares hit three-month highs on economic recovery hopes
RE
07:53aGulf OPEC members not planning additional voluntary oil cuts beyond June - sources
RE
07:51aSaudi, Russia reach deal on oil cuts, raising pressure on laggards
RE
07:50aSoftBank launches $100 million fund investing in 'people of color'
RE
07:48aUK economy still shrinking but pace of decline eases - PMI
RE
07:45aTSX futures higher ahead of Bank of Canada rate decision
RE
07:41aBank of England tells banks to be ready for no-deal Brexit
RE
07:36aMAS MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE : Additional Loan and Cashflow Support for Landlords and Businesses Affected by COVID-19
PU
07:35aConnecting with Customers in a COVID World
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : backs annual outlook as half-year profit jumps on new orders
4RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Raised to Buy by Goldman Sachs
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group