Conner Industries Announces Opening of New Manufacturing Plant in Tennessee

Conner
Industries Inc. announced on Wednesday that it will open a new
manufacturing plant in Clarksville, Tennessee on February 1, 2019. This
latest expansion comes on the heels of strong first quarter growth for
the company and is one of several new investments Conner has made in
recent months. New equipment
expenditures for several of its plants, a revamped online presence,
and the implementation of new technologies at the corporate level signal
strong business growth for the industrial wood and custom pallet and
crate manufacturer.
“We’re very pleased to announce the opening of a new location in
Clarksville, Tennessee,” says David Dixon, CEO of Conner Industries.
“This is not only an opportunity to bring more jobs to the area, but it
also allows us to further expand our manufacturing capabilities and meet
the growing needs of the Nashville market.”
The new facility plans an initial
hire of twenty manufacturing employees, and is comprised of a 30,000
square foot assembly area, along with several acres designated for
product storage and a rail spur on site with a loading dock. While the
new Clarksville plant will be initially set up to carry out wood
packaging products assembly, it will also serve as a warehousing and
cross docking location for break bulk, and offer 3PL services for JIT
delivery.
“This new location allows us to better align our services with our
customers’ demands in a rapidly changing packaging landscape,” says Mike
Huggins, Director of National Accounts at Conner Industries. “Through
strategic green-field projects like this, Conner Industries can remain
at the forefront of the industrial wood packaging industry by providing
outstanding customer service for both current and prospective partners.”
About Conner Industries Inc.: Conner
Industries is a leading provider of industrial wood and packaging
solutions. They specialize in supplying cut lumber (softwoods,
hardwoods, and panel products) needed for pallets, crates, and skid
parts, as well as fully assembled custom
pallets, crates, and industrial containers. With educated and
knowledgeable sales people, subject matter experts, an experienced
design team, and packaging engineers on staff, Conner serves customers
nationwide from 10 plant locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska,
Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Headquartered
in Fort Worth, TX, Conner offers industrial wood and packaging solutions
you can count on. Learn more at www.ConnerIndustries.com.
