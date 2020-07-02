Log in
Connie Cord invites readers on a journey of a lifetime as they explore ‘Messages from Love'

07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In her first foray into the world of publishing, author Connie Cord shares her personal story and journey of awakening in the hope of guiding and inspiring others in their own spiritual growth.

 

Messages from Love” (published by Balboa Press) is book meant to encourage readers to build a personal connection with God, thereby creating an outlook on life and a spiritual philosophy that resonates deep within their souls. Cord, who is an avid truth-seeker on a constant spiritual quest, explores the concept that everyone is directly connected to God while providing gentle reminders that love and forgiveness are the key ingredients to living a peaceful and joy-filled existence on Earth. In the book, Cord shares stimulating personal thoughts and reflections that teaches readers how to let go of negativities, to live with “eyes of love” for all people, places and things, and to allow God’s hand to guide their life.

 

“(I want them to have) a perspective in life that allows them to live with love, peace, freedom and joy,” the author says, on what she wants readers to take away from the book. “My goal is to inspire and encourage others along their own personal ‘journey of a lifetime,’ creating a beautiful philosophy all their own.”

 

The publication of “Messages from Love” intends to provide truth-seekers the opportunity to create a unique spiritual philosophy going forward that sparks an awakening within and inspires a new way of viewing life, love and others around them. It also guides them in finding purpose and passion in life that allows their heart to relax and sing with joy.

 

Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/806416-messages-from-love to purchase a copy.

 

“Messages from Love”

By Connie Cord

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 126 pages | ISBN 9781982247010

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 126 pages | ISBN 9781982246990

E-Book | 126 pages | ISBN 9781982247003

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Connie Cord was born in Portland, Oregon, and raised in Northern California. After making her home in the Bay Area, she married, became a mother of a beautiful daughter who has gifted her with two adorable granddaughters, divorced, and found professional success as an aesthetician and owner of a skincare business for over 30 years. Cord has always enjoyed her designated career with a personal mission of making her clients look and feel beautiful inside and out. Her true passion in life, however, has been the study of spirituality and the divine realm. “Messages from Love” is her first publication.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
