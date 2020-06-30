Connor and Scalio Announce Venture to Bring GRC and License Optimization to the Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connor ( https://www.connor-consulting.com/ ), a global leader in contract compliance and software licensing and Scalio ( https://scal.io/ ), a provider of best-in-class managed hosting, devops & custom software development services, today announced ConnorScalio ( https://connorscalio.com/ ), a joint venture bringing together innovation, expertise and agility from Connor and Scalio to meet clients’ license management and GRC needs in the cloud.



ConnorScalio’s mission is to provide the most reliable, secure and scalable managed hosting services on dedicated cloud infrastructure — so companies can dedicate more focus and resources on their core business offerings, while maximizing the ROI on IT investments.

“Cloud migrations can introduce significant risk and complexity to an enterprise. The primary challenge is that most IT organizations lack the expertise and resources to effectively deliver on a cloud migration project,” said Bradley Greenwood, CEO at Scalio.

It’s important to partner with a solution provider that has the expertise to help navigate the nuances of a cloud migration. From selecting the right cloud provider (e.g., Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, or Microsoft Azure) that meets your business needs to migrating your servers, databases, and applications without disruption and data loss, ConnorScalio is well positioned to help enterprises take their business into the cloud and beyond.

With IT and licensing expertise combined, ConnorScalio’s team can help stand-up business applications with the most reliable, secure, and scalable infrastructure -- supported by deep application and licensing experts, all day and every day. Areas of focus include:

Scalable performance

Sound security posture

High availability

Disaster recovery

Real-time monitoring

Dedicated support engineers

“Pairing Scalio’s best-in-class managed hosting and technology services with Connor’s vendor licensing and GRC experience will empower Fortune 500 enterprises to accelerate technology-driven innovation more easily,” explained Viresh Chana, CEO and Founding Partner at Connor.

ConnorScalio’s portfolio of fully managed solutions and services include:

Personalized customer service with dedicated resources backed by our 24×7 Network Operations Center Staff system specialists and senior architects.

Industry best practices including DevOps methodologies and automation – to help manage and optimize your high-availability IT environment.

Management services provide 24x7 management and support services of your infrastructure, network, databases, applications, disaster recovery planning, and backup and storage.

GRC advisory services which can be tailored specifically to your compliance and business requirements. Our GRC related services include the following: GRC as a Service (GRCaaS) and Point-in-time Evaluations Segregation of Duties (SoD) Reviews User Access and Remediation Assistance Policies and Procedures Review, Creation & Adoption User Security Reviews & Authorization Audits

Software License Advisory Services to help optimize IT spend and mitigate licensing risks. Our Software Advisory services include: End-to-end IT/Software Asset Management and Managed Care (SAMaaS) Cloud Migration License Readiness M&A Software License Preparedness IT Contract Optimization (Renewals and New Agreements)

to help optimize IT spend and mitigate licensing risks. Our Software Advisory services include:

OUR VALUE ADDED PARTNERSHIP WITH XPANDION (SAP CERTIFIED SOLUTION)

ConnorScalio has also partnered with Xpandion, a leader in integrated risk management and GRC solutions, to provide fully managed infrastructure and application hosting for Xpandion customers.

“We are pleased to offer fully managed support for Xpandion’s GRC and SAP License Optimization technology,” explained Greenwood. “Together, we can ensure a worry-free solution for GRC as a Service and end-to-end SAP license management to Xpandion’s customers.”

In addition to being a SAP-certified managed hosting solution for Xpandion’s technology, ConnorScalio will also resell Xpandion software and deliver a complete suite of services around Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) and SAP License Optimization.

