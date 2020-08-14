ConocoPhillips gets U.S. green light for Alaska oil project

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Trump Administration on
Friday approved U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips' plan
for drilling in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, a
wilderness area along the state's North Slope oil fields.
The Bureau of Land Management published a final
Environmental Impact Statement for the company's Willow project,
which the agency said could produce more than 160,000 barrels of
oil per day (bpd) over the next 30 years. If constructed, Willow
will be the westernmost development on the North Slope.
The project could help offset oil production declines in the
state, according to the BLM. Alaska's oil output has dropped to
404,000 bpd from its peak of over 2 million bpd in 1988.
ConocoPhillips, Alaska's largest oil producer by volume,
pumped 218,000 bpd of oil and gas in the state during the first
quarter. It cut production and spending in Alaska earlier this
year and last month said it would restore some of the curtailed
production.
A spokeswoman was unavailable for comment on the company's
timetable for the project.
“It provides for more throughput in the Trans Alaska
Pipeline System, ultimately providing for more jobs for Alaskans
and creating more revenue for the state," BLM Alaska State
Director Chad Padgett said in a statement.
ConocoPhillips is part of a consortium that owns and
operates the 800-mile (1,287 km) Trans Alaska Pipeline that
moves oil from Prudhoe Bay on the North Slope of Alaska, where
most of the state's oil production is concentrated, south to the
Port of Valdez.
The plan outlined in the final environmental impact
statement allows for up to five drill sites and support
facilities, including roads and pipelines to access the lease
site.
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault
Editing by Marguerita Choy)