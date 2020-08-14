Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ConocoPhillips gets U.S. green light for Alaska oil project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Trump Administration on Friday approved U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips' plan for drilling in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, a wilderness area along the state's North Slope oil fields.

The Bureau of Land Management published a final Environmental Impact Statement for the company's Willow project, which the agency said could produce more than 160,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) over the next 30 years. If constructed, Willow will be the westernmost development on the North Slope.

The project could help offset oil production declines in the state, according to the BLM. Alaska's oil output has dropped to 404,000 bpd from its peak of over 2 million bpd in 1988.

ConocoPhillips, Alaska's largest oil producer by volume, pumped 218,000 bpd of oil and gas in the state during the first quarter. It cut production and spending in Alaska earlier this year and last month said it would restore some of the curtailed production.

A spokeswoman was unavailable for comment on the company's timetable for the project.

“It provides for more throughput in the Trans Alaska Pipeline System, ultimately providing for more jobs for Alaskans and creating more revenue for the state," BLM Alaska State Director Chad Padgett said in a statement.

ConocoPhillips is part of a consortium that owns and operates the 800-mile (1,287 km) Trans Alaska Pipeline that moves oil from Prudhoe Bay on the North Slope of Alaska, where most of the state's oil production is concentrated, south to the Port of Valdez.

The plan outlined in the final environmental impact statement allows for up to five drill sites and support facilities, including roads and pipelines to access the lease site. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 0.47% 40.82 Delayed Quote.-37.52%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.53% 44.93 Delayed Quote.-31.35%
WTI -0.52% 42.2 Delayed Quote.-30.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Reaches a Staff-Level Agreement with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on an Extended Credit Facility Arrangement sitecoreitem
PU
05:18pU.S. oil producer Hess cutting about 10% of workforce -sources
RE
05:18pFinancials Up As Treasury Yields Hold Near Recent Highs -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:17pSaudi PIF invests $4.7 billion in exchange traded funds in second quarter, cuts blue-chip stakes
RE
05:17pConsumer Cos Flat After Strong Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pHealth Care Down On Vaccine Hedging -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:14pCalifornia posts final regulations under landmark digital privacy law impacting consumers, businesses
RE
05:13pChile's Pinera touts support for middle class during coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold set for worst week since March, pressured by high yields
2SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
3Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac raises $213 million in IPO
4LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020
5BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC. : BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group