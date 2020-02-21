Log in
ConocoPhillips – Ekofisk – structural safety

02/21/2020 | 04:07am EST
ConocoPhillips - Ekofisk - structural safety

We have carried out an audit of ConocoPhillips Skandinavia (ConocoPhillips) and their securing of structural safety in the operation of the Ekofisk field.

Published: 21 February 2020
  • Structural safety

The audit was conducted from 11 to 13 December 2019.

Objective

The objective of the audit was to verify that ConocoPhillips is securing structural safety in compliance with the regulatory requirements.

Result

No regulatory breaches were identified, but, as a result of the audit, ConocoPhillips itself identified certain improvement points.

What happens now?

We have asked the company to provide an assessment of the improvement points they identified by 28 February.

Ekofisk

Ekofisk is a field located in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea. The water depth in the area is 70-75 metres. Ekofisk was discovered in 1969, and the initial plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1972. Test production was initiated in 1971 and ordinary production started in 1972. The field has been developed with many facilities, including facilities for associated fields and export pipelines.

Source: norskpetroleum.no

Additional information is not available in English
Contact
Øyvind Midttun
Press contact
Phone: +47 51 87 34 77
E-mail: oyvind.midttun@ptil.no

Disclaimer

Petroleum Safety Authority Norway published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 09:06:02 UTC
