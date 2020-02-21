ConocoPhillips – Ekofisk – structural safety

We have carried out an audit of ConocoPhillips Skandinavia (ConocoPhillips) and their securing of structural safety in the operation of the Ekofisk field.

Published: 21 February 2020

The audit was conducted from 11 to 13 December 2019.

The objective of the audit was to verify that ConocoPhillips is securing structural safety in compliance with the regulatory requirements.

No regulatory breaches were identified, but, as a result of the audit, ConocoPhillips itself identified certain improvement points.

We have asked the company to provide an assessment of the improvement points they identified by 28 February.