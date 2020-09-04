ConocoPhillips pulls request for extension of flaring permits at 41 Texas sites

Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips
said on Friday it withdrew a request to extent flaring
permits at 41 of its sites in West Texas.
Flaring, the practice of deliberately burning unwanted
polluting gas, has become a concern for environmentalists and
investors on fears that it exacerbates climate change by
releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
After a surge in the controversial practice, shale companies
have come under pressure to curb it and to check greenhouse gas
emissions, while Texas is considering tightening some rules
around it.
ConocoPhillips continues to take steps to reduce flaring in
Permian Basin's Goldsmith area by improving operational
procedures, including shut-ins, John Roper, director of the
company's media relations and crisis communications, told
Reuters.
"These efforts have reduced the need for flaring events and
eliminated the need to pursue the RRC (Railroad Commission of
Texas) applications," added Roper.
The RRC confirmed that ConocoPhillips had withdrawn its
request in a letter dated Sept. 2.
In October, the company had applied for a two-year permit to
cover unplanned flaring in its Goldsmith facilities.
A report by the Environmental Integrity Project, a
non-profit organization, citing state records, said the 41
Conoco sites burned 1.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas in
2018-2019, releasing more than 1,262 tons of sulfur dioxide.
Although companies have to apply for permits to burn
unwanted gas, Texas currently allows producers to do so for six
months and routinely issues waivers after the six months
expires.
The head of the RRC said in June that Texas as early as this
fall could tighten some flaring rules.
Recommendations from an industry panel included reducing to
90 from 180 the number of days producers can routinely burn
unwanted gas without going to the RRC for a hearing.
