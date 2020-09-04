ConocoPhillips pulls request for extension of flaring permits at 41 Texas sites

Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips
withdrew a request to extend flaring permits at 41 of
its sites in West Texas, saying it no longer needed them as
operational improvements had reduced the need for flaring
events.
Flaring, the practice of deliberately burning unwanted gas,
has become a concern for environmentalists and investors on
fears that it exacerbates climate change by releasing carbon
dioxide into the atmosphere.
ConocoPhillips continues to take steps to reduce flaring in
Permian Basin's Goldsmith area by improving operational
procedures, including shut-ins, John Roper, director of the
company's media relations and crisis communications, told
Reuters on Friday.
"These efforts have reduced the need for flaring events and
eliminated the need to pursue the RRC (Railroad Commission of
Texas) applications," Roper added.
The RRC confirmed that ConocoPhillips had withdrawn its
request in a letter dated Sept. 2.
In October, the company had applied for a two-year permit to
cover unplanned flaring at its Goldsmith facilities.
A report by the Environmental Integrity Project, a
non-profit organization, citing state records, said the 41
Conoco sites burned 1.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas in
2018-2019, releasing more than 1,262 tons of sulfur dioxide.
Although companies have to apply for permits to burn
unwanted gas, Texas currently allows producers to do so for six
months and routinely issues waivers after the six months
expires.
The head of the RRC said in June that Texas as early as this
fall could tighten some flaring rules.
Recommendations from an industry panel included halving the
number of days producers can routinely burn unwanted gas without
going to the RRC for a hearing to 90 from 180.
