Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ConocoPhillips pulls request for extension of flaring permits at 41 Texas sites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 07:32pm EDT

Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips withdrew a request to extend flaring permits at 41 of its sites in West Texas, saying it no longer needed them as operational improvements had reduced the need for flaring events.

Flaring, the practice of deliberately burning unwanted gas, has become a concern for environmentalists and investors on fears that it exacerbates climate change by releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

ConocoPhillips continues to take steps to reduce flaring in Permian Basin's Goldsmith area by improving operational procedures, including shut-ins, John Roper, director of the company's media relations and crisis communications, told Reuters on Friday.

"These efforts have reduced the need for flaring events and eliminated the need to pursue the RRC (Railroad Commission of Texas) applications," Roper added.

The RRC confirmed that ConocoPhillips had withdrawn its request in a letter dated Sept. 2.

In October, the company had applied for a two-year permit to cover unplanned flaring at its Goldsmith facilities.

A report by the Environmental Integrity Project, a non-profit organization, citing state records, said the 41 Conoco sites burned 1.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas in 2018-2019, releasing more than 1,262 tons of sulfur dioxide.

Although companies have to apply for permits to burn unwanted gas, Texas currently allows producers to do so for six months and routinely issues waivers after the six months expires.

The head of the RRC said in June that Texas as early as this fall could tighten some flaring rules.

Recommendations from an industry panel included halving the number of days producers can routinely burn unwanted gas without going to the RRC for a hearing to 90 from 180. (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Vinay Dwivedi)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS -0.36% 35.86 Delayed Quote.-44.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.16% 42.32 Delayed Quote.-32.74%
WTI -3.78% 39.424 Delayed Quote.-31.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:14aJapan’s suga says he highly approves of bank of japan governor kuroda -nikkei
RE
12:37aREFILE-China to roll out new supportive policies for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, official says
RE
09/04China auto revenue, profit likely flat this year, official says
RE
09/04EU demanding potential veto on Britain's post-Brexit laws, regulations -The Times
RE
09/04U.S. job growth loses speed as fiscal stimulus ebbs
RE
09/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Consumption gets 'big push'
PU
09/04EXCLUSIVE : J&J seeking one-third of COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers in hard-hit Latin America
RE
09/04EXCLUSIVE : Softbank partners with Oyo in Latam in move for more oversight
RE
09/04NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, August 21-31, 2020
PU
09/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : State councilor stresses deepening reform to revitalize old industrial bases
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETSY, INC. : Etsy gets into S&P 500, Tesla does not
2ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. rural telecom networks need $1.8 billion to remove Huawei, ZTE equipment - FCC
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : Kudlow expects Trump administration to unveil aid for airli..
4BIONANO GENOMICS, INC. : Bionano Genomics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
5TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO., LT : TAKAMATSU CONSTRUCTION : Mother whose kids died of heatstroke went to 3..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group