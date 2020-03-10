Log in
Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey Donates $1 Million to Tunnel to Towers Foundation

03/10/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Staten Island, NY, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named after a fallen 9/11 FDNY Firefighter, announced it has received a $1,000,000 donation from Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

Proper No. Twelve Founder and Chairman, Multiple Weight MMA Champion Conor McGregor, made the announcement from Ireland this morning.  

 “When I started this business, it was very important to me to give back. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation supports the brave men and women who put themselves in harm's way every day, we are proud to help them continue their work,” said McGregor.  

Since its launch in 2018, Proper No. Twelve has supported first responders who act with valor and answer the call of duty every day for those in need, donating $5 for each case sold to local first responder organizations around the world. 

These are the people running into buildings when everyone else is running out. They are the people who protect us, who put their lives on the line to save the rest of us. We wish to give back to these proper heroes,” said McGregor.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty who leave behind young children. The Foundation’s goal is to ensure stability and security to these families facing sudden tragic loss.

Conor McGregor has been vocal in his support of the first responder community, not just in his native Ireland, but in the United States and all over the world. We are honored and grateful that he has chosen to donate both his personal time, as well as proceeds from his Proper No. Twelve Whiskey sales to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation,” said Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

The Foundation also wishes to thank Proper No. Twelve co-founders Ken Austin and Audie Attar, who introduced the Foundation and its work to McGregor, which led to this generous donation from the Multiple Weight MMA Champion. 

McGregor will also appear in a public service announcementencouraging all Americans to donate $11 per month to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

About the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.  

Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

About Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey 

Numerous Irish whiskey makers sought McGregor’s endorsement over the years, but as a true born and bred Irishman, he did not want to simply endorse an Irish whiskey.  Inspired by his pride for Ireland and his love of Irish whiskey, McGregor wanted to create his own whiskey that would match his high standards and make his country proud. McGregor, his manager Audie Attar and entrepreneur Ken Austin developed the brand under the project name “Notorious” through which came the foundation of what was to eventually become Proper No. Twelve. It became a longer and more complicated project than originally expected, so McGregor turned to a distillery with a proven history of quality whiskey making. He met David Elder, esteemed master distiller, previously of Guinness, and together they took painstaking measures to bring the whiskey to fruition.  “We created close to one hundred blends and ultimately selected what we knew was the one and only proper whiskey blend. We took the time to develop an incredible whiskey and I’m excited to share it with the world,” said McGregor. To follow Proper No. Twelve visit the company web site or find it on Instagram and twitter @properwhiskey.

Attachment 

Trevor Tamsen
Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation 
916-524-0941
Trevor.Tamsen@tunnel2towers.org

Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
prpr@properwhiskey.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
