Conquest Firespray : Adds More Senior Personnel, Naming a New VP and GM for the Southeast Region

Conquest Firespray, a manufacturer of fire-rated architectural and engineered duct systems, today announced the appointment of a senior sales and engineering executive. Russ Garofalo has assumed the role of Vice President and General Manager for the Southeast U.S. Region. He reports directly to Conquest Firespray’s President and CEO, James Miller.

Mr. Garofalo’s appointment represents the first in a series of new personnel announcements anticipated from Conquest Firespray, which is working to accommodate increasingly strong demand for its Flamebar® coated HVAC duct systems.

Mr. Garofalo has a formidable background and deep technical knowledge, serving most recently with Carrier Corporation (NYSE:UTX) and working previously with Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON). Mr. Garofalo holds an MBA in Finance (FDU) and a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering (Stevens Institute of Technology).

Find Mr. Garofalo on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/russell-garofalo-3203282/ Or via email.

“Russ Garofalo brings a rare combination of technical knowledge, engineering skill, and sales experience, and we’re thrilled to have him join Conquest Firespray. He has joined the team at an extraordinary time,” said Conquest Firespray’s President and CEO, James Miller. “With our recent refinance in place with Pacific Growth Investors, we have never been better situated for fully realizing our growth potential, and Russ is an important part of that effort.”

“I’ve long admired Conquest Firespray for its product innovations and the unique position it holds as a provider of fire-rated ducts for engineers and contractors,” said Russ Garofalo. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be with Conquest Firespray, and I look forward to opening new markets for the Company.”

About Conquest Firespray

Conquest Firespray manufactures and markets Flamebar® fire-rated architectural and engineered duct systems to contractors, engineers, and architects. Conquest has served HVAC mechanical and sheet-metal contractors since 1998. Conquest fabricates UL classified and Intertek listed rectangular and spiral duct, and it applies coatings at its Michigan Headquarters plant and in Miramar, Florida. Contact: 586.722.9200; compliance@conquest-firespray.com. More info: www.conquest-firespray.com

