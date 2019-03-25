Conquest Firespray : Adds More Senior Personnel, Naming a New VP and GM for the Southeast Region

Conquest
Firespray, a manufacturer of fire-rated architectural and engineered
duct systems, today announced the appointment of a senior sales and
engineering executive. Russ Garofalo has assumed the role of Vice
President and General Manager for the Southeast U.S. Region. He reports
directly to Conquest Firespray’s President and CEO, James Miller.
Mr. Garofalo’s appointment represents the first in a series of new
personnel announcements anticipated from Conquest
Firespray, which is working to accommodate increasingly strong
demand for its Flamebar® coated HVAC duct systems.
Mr. Garofalo has a formidable background and deep technical knowledge,
serving most recently with Carrier
Corporation (NYSE:UTX)
and working previously with Johnson
Controls (NYSE:
JCI) and Honeywell
(NYSE:HON).
Mr. Garofalo holds an MBA in Finance (FDU) and a Bachelor’s in
Mechanical Engineering (Stevens Institute of Technology).
Find Mr. Garofalo on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/russell-garofalo-3203282/
Or via email.
“Russ Garofalo brings a rare combination of technical knowledge,
engineering skill, and sales experience, and we’re thrilled to have him
join Conquest Firespray. He has joined the team at an extraordinary
time,” said Conquest Firespray’s President and CEO, James Miller. “With
our recent refinance in place with Pacific
Growth Investors, we have never been better situated for fully
realizing our growth potential, and Russ is an important part of that
effort.”
“I’ve long admired Conquest Firespray for its product innovations and
the unique position it holds as a provider of fire-rated ducts for
engineers and contractors,” said Russ Garofalo. “I couldn’t be more
thrilled to be with Conquest Firespray, and I look forward to opening
new markets for the Company.”
About Conquest Firespray
Conquest Firespray manufactures and markets Flamebar® fire-rated
architectural and engineered duct systems to contractors, engineers, and
architects. Conquest has served HVAC mechanical and sheet-metal
contractors since 1998. Conquest fabricates UL classified and Intertek
listed rectangular and spiral duct, and it applies coatings at its
Michigan Headquarters plant and in Miramar, Florida. Contact:
586.722.9200; compliance@conquest-firespray.com.
More info: www.conquest-firespray.com
