Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Conquest Firespray : Adds More Senior Personnel, Naming a New VP and GM for the Southeast Region

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

Russ Garofalo Has Assumed This New Position

Conquest Firespray, a manufacturer of fire-rated architectural and engineered duct systems, today announced the appointment of a senior sales and engineering executive. Russ Garofalo has assumed the role of Vice President and General Manager for the Southeast U.S. Region. He reports directly to Conquest Firespray’s President and CEO, James Miller.

Mr. Garofalo’s appointment represents the first in a series of new personnel announcements anticipated from Conquest Firespray, which is working to accommodate increasingly strong demand for its Flamebar® coated HVAC duct systems.

Mr. Garofalo has a formidable background and deep technical knowledge, serving most recently with Carrier Corporation (NYSE:UTX) and working previously with Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON). Mr. Garofalo holds an MBA in Finance (FDU) and a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering (Stevens Institute of Technology).

Find Mr. Garofalo on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/russell-garofalo-3203282/ Or via email.

“Russ Garofalo brings a rare combination of technical knowledge, engineering skill, and sales experience, and we’re thrilled to have him join Conquest Firespray. He has joined the team at an extraordinary time,” said Conquest Firespray’s President and CEO, James Miller. “With our recent refinance in place with Pacific Growth Investors, we have never been better situated for fully realizing our growth potential, and Russ is an important part of that effort.”

“I’ve long admired Conquest Firespray for its product innovations and the unique position it holds as a provider of fire-rated ducts for engineers and contractors,” said Russ Garofalo. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be with Conquest Firespray, and I look forward to opening new markets for the Company.”

About Conquest Firespray

Conquest Firespray manufactures and markets Flamebar® fire-rated architectural and engineered duct systems to contractors, engineers, and architects. Conquest has served HVAC mechanical and sheet-metal contractors since 1998. Conquest fabricates UL classified and Intertek listed rectangular and spiral duct, and it applies coatings at its Michigan Headquarters plant and in Miramar, Florida. Contact: 586.722.9200; compliance@conquest-firespray.com. More info: www.conquest-firespray.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:53pGRATITUDE HEALTH, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
02:53pABCO ENERGY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:53pSUNSET ISLAND GROUP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:53pAP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS : L.P. Announces Release of 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms
AQ
02:52pNVIDIA : Mellanox to stay independent within Nvidia with Waldman at its head, CEO says
AQ
02:51pCANADIANS QUESTION RATIFICATION OF NEW NORTH AMERICAN TRADE DEAL : Ottawa
RE
02:51pPICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY : P&C year net down 22% to RMB15.49 billion
AQ
02:51pMALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Air Malta loaders in surprise protest outside Prime Minister's office
AQ
02:51pLOMBARD BANK MALTA : directors want citizenship fund to sell 49% shareholding to public
AQ
02:51pZHENRO PROPERTIES : year net up 51% to RMB2.12 billion
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
2EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Biogen announces $5 billion buyback days after shelving Alzheimer's trials
3HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fat finger'
4Uber looks to pick up Careem in $3 billion deal - sources
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.