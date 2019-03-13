Conquest Firespray : Completes $29 Million Second Round Refinance With Pacific Growth Investors

Conquest
Firespray, a manufacturer of fire-rated architectural and engineered
duct systems, today announced that Pacific
Growth Investors (PGI)
of Torrance, California, has complete a $29 million refinance with
Conquest Firespray, providing growth capital at a time of dramatic
expansion for the Company.
PGI
initially placed a strategic investment in Conquest Firespray in April
2018, when it recognized that Conquest Firespray had reached a growth
inflection point. Now, PGI
has returned to complete a second transaction, the current $29 million
refinance.
Conquest Firespray is so attractive to strategic investors like PGI
because Conquest Firespray’s year-over-year revenues have exceeded the
Company’s expectations, fueled by Conquest Firespray’s proprietary
Flamebar® coated HVAC duct systems.
Industry adoption of the Flamebar solution by engineers, commercial
developers, and contractors continues to increase, as they discover
Flamebar’s entirely unique, IBC-code-compliant, fire-rated HVAC systems.
“Conquest Firespray’s multi-faceted value proposition – code compliance,
schedule acceleration, and cost avoidance – is entirely unique for
commercial developers and contractors. That’s why we continue to support
Conquest Firespray with this 2019 refinance. Flamebar’s solutions
require less space, are easy to install and bring projects into code
compliance,” said Thomas Webster, co-founder and Managing Principal of PGI.
“Prospects for the company have never been brighter, frankly. They have
continued to improve since our initial investment last year."
Pacific
Growth Investors is focused on entrepreneurially owned,
lower-middle-market businesses. The principals of PGI have more than 50
years of combined financial and operational experience across a variety
of businesses. PGI partners with experienced owners, operators, and
founders of established businesses who seek flexible, patient capital
solutions with an aim towards accelerating growth.
“Pacific
Growth Investors is experienced in the construction sector and
recognizes how our Flamebar product is a game changer and unlike any
competing product,” said James Miller, Conquest Firespray’s President.
"We’re thrilled PGI has returned for this second round.”
About Conquest Firespray
Conquest Firespray manufactures and markets Flamebar® fire-rated
architectural and engineered duct solutions to contractors, engineers,
and architects. Conquest has served HVAC mechanical and sheet-metal
contractors since 1998. Conquest fabricates UL-classified and Intertek
listed rectangular and spiral duct, and applies coatings at its Michigan
headquarters plant and in Miramar, Florida. Contact: 586.722.9200; compliance@conquest-firespray.com.
More info: www.conquest-firespray.com
About Pacific Growth Investors
Pacific Growth Investors is a private equity investment firm
headquartered in Torrance, California that completes structured growth
equity investments as the sponsor of entrepreneurially owned,
lower-middle-market businesses. PGI’s focus is to partner with
experienced owners, operators, and founders of established businesses
who seek flexible, patient capital solutions and a value-added partner
that can provide financial, operational, and strategic assistance. PGI
combines its industry knowledge and insights to guide owners through
growth opportunities with an aim toward enhancing shareholder value.
Learn more: www.pacificgrowthinvestors.com
