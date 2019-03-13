Conquest Firespray : Completes $29 Million Second Round Refinance With Pacific Growth Investors

With Pacific Growth Investors’ Investment, Conquest Firespray’s Breakthrough Growth Continues Into 2019, Now Fueled by Expansion Capital

Conquest Firespray, a manufacturer of fire-rated architectural and engineered duct systems, today announced that Pacific Growth Investors (PGI) of Torrance, California, has complete a $29 million refinance with Conquest Firespray, providing growth capital at a time of dramatic expansion for the Company.

PGI initially placed a strategic investment in Conquest Firespray in April 2018, when it recognized that Conquest Firespray had reached a growth inflection point. Now, PGI has returned to complete a second transaction, the current $29 million refinance.

Conquest Firespray is so attractive to strategic investors like PGI because Conquest Firespray’s year-over-year revenues have exceeded the Company’s expectations, fueled by Conquest Firespray’s proprietary Flamebar® coated HVAC duct systems.

Industry adoption of the Flamebar solution by engineers, commercial developers, and contractors continues to increase, as they discover Flamebar’s entirely unique, IBC-code-compliant, fire-rated HVAC systems.

“Conquest Firespray’s multi-faceted value proposition – code compliance, schedule acceleration, and cost avoidance – is entirely unique for commercial developers and contractors. That’s why we continue to support Conquest Firespray with this 2019 refinance. Flamebar’s solutions require less space, are easy to install and bring projects into code compliance,” said Thomas Webster, co-founder and Managing Principal of PGI. “Prospects for the company have never been brighter, frankly. They have continued to improve since our initial investment last year."

Pacific Growth Investors is focused on entrepreneurially owned, lower-middle-market businesses. The principals of PGI have more than 50 years of combined financial and operational experience across a variety of businesses. PGI partners with experienced owners, operators, and founders of established businesses who seek flexible, patient capital solutions with an aim towards accelerating growth.

“Pacific Growth Investors is experienced in the construction sector and recognizes how our Flamebar product is a game changer and unlike any competing product,” said James Miller, Conquest Firespray’s President. "We’re thrilled PGI has returned for this second round.”

About Conquest Firespray

Conquest Firespray manufactures and markets Flamebar® fire-rated architectural and engineered duct solutions to contractors, engineers, and architects. Conquest has served HVAC mechanical and sheet-metal contractors since 1998. Conquest fabricates UL-classified and Intertek listed rectangular and spiral duct, and applies coatings at its Michigan headquarters plant and in Miramar, Florida. Contact: 586.722.9200; compliance@conquest-firespray.com. More info: www.conquest-firespray.com

About Pacific Growth Investors

Pacific Growth Investors is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Torrance, California that completes structured growth equity investments as the sponsor of entrepreneurially owned, lower-middle-market businesses. PGI’s focus is to partner with experienced owners, operators, and founders of established businesses who seek flexible, patient capital solutions and a value-added partner that can provide financial, operational, and strategic assistance. PGI combines its industry knowledge and insights to guide owners through growth opportunities with an aim toward enhancing shareholder value. Learn more: www.pacificgrowthinvestors.com

