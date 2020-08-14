Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Conrad Industries Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and Backlog

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

MORGAN CITY, La., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: CNRD) announced today its second quarter and six months 2020 financial results and backlog at June 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Conrad had net income of $482,000 and earnings per diluted share of $0.10 compared to net loss of $2.2 million and loss per diluted share of $0.44 during the second quarter of 2019. The Company had net income of $896,000 and earnings per diluted share of $0.18 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to net loss of $2.5 million and loss per diluted share of $.50 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The Company's financial reports are available at www.otcmarkets.com.

During the first six months of 2020, Conrad added $119.7 million of backlog to its new construction segment compared to $73.5 million added to backlog during the first six months of 2019.   Conrad's backlog was $133.0 million at June 30, 2020, $79.2 million at December 31, 2019 and $116.8 million at June 30, 2019.  Conrad signed the biggest contract in its history in the second quarter of 2020.  Since the end of the second quarter the Company has signed an additional $14.1 million in contracts. 

Conrad Industries, Inc., established in 1948 and headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana, designs, builds and overhauls tugboats, ferries, liftboats, barges, offshore supply vessels and other steel and aluminum products for both the commercial and government markets. The company provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.

For Information Contact:
Cecil Hernandez (985) 702-0195
CAHernandez@ConradIndustries.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conrad-industries-announces-second-quarter-2020-results-and-backlog-301112719.html

SOURCE Conrad Industries, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:55pNXT-ID : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:48pGLEN EAGLE RESOURCES : Private Placement Update
AQ
05:46pNxt-ID, Inc. Announces Investor Webcast to Discuss the Financial Results for the Six and Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and to Provide a General Corporate Update
GL
05:43pLIBERTY ALL STAR GROWTH FUND : Star® Growth Fund, Inc. July 2020 Monthly Update
PR
05:42pCONSOLIDATED WATER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:41pSAGICOR FINANCIAL COMPANY LTD : . Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05:41pWESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05:38pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SANEPAR : Política de Gerenciamento de Riscos Estratégicos e Controle Interno
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group