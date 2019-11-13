Log in
Conrad N. Hilton Foundation : Awards More Than $16 Million in Grants in the Third Quarter Of 2019

11/13/2019 | 01:01pm EST

The board of directors of the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation announced today that 13 grants were approved, totaling more than $16 million during the third quarter of 2019. These grants were awarded to 13 organizations spanning across the Hilton Foundation’s program areas, both in the U.S. and internationally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005658/en/

Samantha Lee Cabrera, 24, and Graham SLAM Director Pilar Larancuent, 38, shared their experiences with the coaching program at Graham Windham during a recent recording session through the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation’s partnership with StoryCorps. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m inspired by these incredible organizations that work each day to tackle global and domestic issues, embracing our common humanity while improving our world for future generations,” shared Peter Laugharn, president and CEO of the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support these partners and the communities they serve.”

Following is an overview of all grants awarded in the third quarter of 2019:

Foster Youth – Graham Windham was awarded $1.12 million to support the Graham Support Lead and Achieve Model (Graham SLAM) program to improve college and career pathways for foster youth in New York City. Research Foundation of the City University of New York will receive $1.415 million to support the City University of New York in establishing and enhancing college pathways that will increase graduation rates among foster youth.

Homelessness – Brilliant Corners was granted $1.75 million to pilot program innovations aimed toward strengthening services and improving long-term housing outcomes for individuals experiencing or who have formerly experienced chronic homelessness. California Community Foundation was awarded $1.1 million to streamline the Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) pipeline and increase the number of PSH units in Los Angeles through capacity support for nonprofit housing developers and training for City and County development agencies.

Substance Use Prevention – Children’s Hospital Corporation will receive $1.1 million to support the evaluation of a primary care-based model for integrated screening, brief intervention, and referral to treatment (SBIRT) services for adolescents and young adults. Kaiser Foundation Hospitals was awarded $805,000 to conduct additional research on impact of adolescent SBIRT and utilization of a youth Substance Use Disorder risk assessment tool. The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse will receive $650,000 to support ongoing development of the Parent Support Network and conduct other activities to disseminate learning.

Safe Water Netcentric Campaigns, Inc., was granted $1 million to advance a network building approach in the district of Asutifi North, Ghana, with potential for global replication. PATH will receive $1.5 million to prepare for the commercial launch of a chlorine generator technology.

Young Children Affected by HIV and AIDSChildFund International USA was awarded $800,000 to support the Early Childhood Development Action Network’s secretariat in its work to increase financing for scale up of equitable and quality multi-sectoral services to improve early childhood development. Firelight Foundation will receive $3.055 million to strengthen the capacities of community-based organizations and communities affected by HIV and AIDS to improve and create enabling environments that support nurturing care for children in Malawi, Zambia and Tanzania. REPSSI was granted $1.3 million to strengthen mental health and responsive caregiving capacities of caregivers of young children in Zambia and Mozambique.

Catholic Sisters – Conrad N. Hilton Fund for Sisters will receive $550,000 to launch Phase II of support for leadership conferences and inter-congregational networks globally.

For more detailed information on our grantmaking, please visit hiltonfoundation.org/grants.

About the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation

The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation was created in 1944 by international business pioneer Conrad N. Hilton, who founded Hilton Hotels and left his fortune to help individuals throughout the world living in poverty and experiencing disadvantage. The Foundation invests in 11 program areas, including providing access to safe water, supporting transition age foster youth, ending chronic homelessness, hospitality workforce development, disaster relief and recovery, helping young children affected by HIV and AIDS, and supporting the work of Catholic sisters. In addition, following selection by an independent international jury, the Foundation annually awards the $2 million Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize to a nonprofit organization doing extraordinary work to reduce human suffering. From its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.8 billion in grants, distributing $112.5 million in the U.S. and around the world in 2018. The Foundation’s current assets are approximately $2.9 billion. For more information, please visit www.hiltonfoundation.org.


© Business Wire 2019
