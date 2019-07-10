Conrad N. Hilton Foundation : Awards More Than $18.9 Million in Grants in the Second Quarter Of 2019

The board of directors of the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation announced today that 15 grants were approved, totaling more than $18.9 million during the second quarter of 2019. These grants were awarded to 14 organizations spanning across the Hilton Foundation’s program areas, both in the U.S. and internationally.

“We are proud to partner with these inspiring organizations working in communities around the world,” said Peter Laugharn, president and CEO of the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. “It is an honor to support the work they are doing to improve the lives of those living in poverty and experiencing disadvantage.”

Following is an overview of all grants awarded in the second quarter of 2019:

Foster Youth – Community Funds Inc. will receive $600,000 to invest in a collaborative fund to provide comprehensive educational support for foster youth. The Aspen Institute was awarded $745,000 to support career and education pathways work in Los Angeles for foster youth.

Homelessness – LA Voice will receive $550,000 to align and engage faith leaders across Los Angeles County to advocate for a decrease in homelessness, displacement, and housing insecurity.

Hospitality Workforce Development – The Aspen Institute was granted $1.2 million to support career and education pathways work in New Orleans for opportunity youth.

Multiple Sclerosis – Mercy Foundation was awarded $600,000 to support the MS Achievement Center serving Sacramento and the Northern California region. Regents of the University of California, Los Angeles will receive $1.6 million to support Dr. Rhonda Voskuhl's research on disability-specific disease modifying treatments in multiple sclerosis.

Substance Use Prevention – The Addiction Medicine Foundation will receive $1.7 million to support continued efforts to build the addiction medicine workforce and improve capacity to provide prevention and early intervention. Community Catalyst, Inc. was awarded $1.515 million to conduct policy and advocacy activities to increase financing for SBIRT and other youth substance use disorder services. National Foundation for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Inc. was granted $850,000 to continue implementation and evaluation of a school/community partnership approach for youth SBIRT. Portland State University will receive $1.15 million to continue research and evaluation to further develop model screening and early intervention framework for justice involved youth.

Catholic Sisters – National Catholic Reporter Publishing Company was awarded $3 million to support the worldwide operations of the Global Sisters Report, an online publication of news, articles and stories for and about Catholic sisters. Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose will receive $1.5 million to support the Sisters Leadership Development Initiative - America Latina program. Catholic Health Association of India will receive $750,000 to build the capacity of Indian Catholic sisters in leadership, resource management and community health delivery through training and technology platforms.

Catholic Schools – Archdiocese of Los Angeles was granted $2.7 million to support Phase II of the expansion of dual-language immersion schools and launch the STEM network in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

About the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation

The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation was created in 1944 by international business pioneer Conrad N. Hilton, who founded Hilton Hotels and left his fortune to help individuals throughout the world living in poverty and experiencing disadvantage. The Foundation invests in 11 program areas, including providing access to safe water, supporting transition age foster youth, ending chronic homelessness, hospitality workforce development, disaster relief and recovery, helping young children affected by HIV and AIDS, and supporting the work of Catholic sisters. In addition, following selection by an independent international jury, the Foundation annually awards the $2 million Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize to a nonprofit organization doing extraordinary work to reduce human suffering. From its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.8 billion in grants, distributing $112.5 million in the U.S. and around the world in 2018. The Foundation’s current assets are approximately $2.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.hiltonfoundation.org.

