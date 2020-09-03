Considerable decrease of turnover in services by 27.9% in the second quarter of 2020

Press release: 12.315-155/20

Vienna,2020-09-03 - In the second quarter of 2020, turnover of Austrian service enterprises decreased by 27.9% in nominal terms compared to the same period of the preceding year, as Statistics Austria reports. In the same period, turnover in trade receded by 12.4% in nominal terms. Taking inflation into account, sales in trade declined by 11.2%.

In the first half of 2020, turnover of Austrian service enterprises fell by 16.3% in nominal terms compared to the same period of the preceding year. In the same period, turnover in trade declined by 8.4% in nominal terms. Taking inflation into account, sales in trade decreased by 7.8%.

The main reason for this decline is the shutdown of a large part of the enterprises as part of the measures to contain the corona pandemic.

Results were calculated by Statistics Austria, Short Term Statistics Trade and Services.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.