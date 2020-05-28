Log in
Considering Medical Device Outsourcing for Your Organization? Infiniti Research Helps Weigh the Pros and Cons

05/28/2020 | 09:33am EDT

Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization’s goals with global opportunities. Today's international business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable local business information to ensure that global companies gain a strong foothold in foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind consumer behavior changes. Request a complimentary proposal to know more about our tailored solutions for healthcare companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005529/en/

Pros and cons of medical device outsourcing. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Pros and cons of medical device outsourcing. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Owing to constant cost pressures coupled with rising expectations to reduce time to market, medical device manufacturers are increasingly engaging in outsourcing their device manufacturing and assembly in full or partially. This creates room for medical device companies to focus more on their core competencies and also capitalize on opportunities for cost reduction and speed to market. But are these the only factors that companies must consider before committing to a medical device outsourcing partner? Experts at Infiniti Research believe that there is much more to evaluate and measure when it comes to medical device outsourcing, especially in terms of adhering to the required quality standards.

Do not wait for a wake-up call to strategize for adapting to changing market conditions. Get in touch with our industry experts for region-specific insights on the healthcare industry impact of COVID-19 and how our solutions can help your business stay prepared.

Some of the top benefits of medical device outsourcing include – Better ability to capitalize on resources, allows healthcare companies to focus on core activities, and ensure better cost savings and service delivery. Infiniti Research also outlines the common concerns including pitfalls to assessing an outsourcing partners’ vertical integration capabilities and the many factors to consider before engaging in medical device outsourcing:

  • Data and information security concerns
  • Reimbursement policies for medical devices
  • Manufacturer delays in contractual obligations
  • Read the complete article for comprehensive insights

Infiniti is well versed in a multitude of qualitative and quantitative solutions to address your healthcare outsourcing challenges. Learn more about our services portfolio. Request for more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
