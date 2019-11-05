Consilio : Joins More Than 750 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Companies Have Shared more than 700 Actions That They Are Taking to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

Coalition Expands Reach and Impact into the Business Community

Consilio, a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting services, joins the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Andy Macdonald, CEO of Consilio, joins more than 750 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ to commit to the advancement of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

By signing on to this commitment, Consilio is pledging to take action on cultivating a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of more than 750 signatories have already shared more than 700 best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.

“Providing a superior client experience has always been a focus for Consilio, and having a diverse work force and an inclusive environment is a critical pillar of that superior experience,” said Andy Macdonald, CEO of Consilio. “Our business sits at the intersection of two professions and industries in which individuals of diverse backgrounds historically have been underrepresented – law and technology. We have found our most successful and valuable client relationships are with those law firms and corporations who have a shared values and an understanding that diversity and inclusion drive innovation. As such, it is critical for us to continue to foster an environment where our employees are comfortable having difficult conversations, are aware of the impact of both implicit or unconscious biases, and have the opportunities to achieve professional goals.”

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. A recent study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of the open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.

Consilio is the first eDiscovery company to join the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion. By making this pledge along with 750 other CEOs, including many of its professional services peers, Consilio hopes to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplaces in the legal technology industry.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and millions of employees globally.

To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com. The website serves as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. With more than 700 best known actions shared, companies that are not currently implementing the elements of the pledge can use it as an opportunity to learn from others that are already doing so. Learning from, and sharing, actions help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs, as well as mentor others on their journey.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 750 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

About Consilio

Consilio is a global leader in eDiscovery, document review, risk management, and legal consulting services. The company supports multinational law firms and corporations using innovative software, cost-effective managed services and deep legal and regulatory industry expertise. Consilio has extensive experience in litigation, HSR second requests, internal and regulatory investigations, eDiscovery, document review, information governance, compliance risk assessments, cybersecurity, law department management, contracts management, legal analytics, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. Consilio and its global family of companies, Advanced Discovery, Altep, Millnet Document Services and Legal Placements Inc., employ leading professionals in the industry, applying defensible workflows with patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management lifecycle. ISO 27001:2013 certified, the company operates offices, document review and data centers across Europe, Asia, and North America. For more information, please visit us at www.consilio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005467/en/