Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consob/Bank of Italy Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purpose of regulating mutual cooperation activities between the Financial Banking Arbitrator (ABF) and the Arbiter for Financial Disputes (ACF) (Joint Press release of March 19th, 2020)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 11:13am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

The National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange (Consob) and the Bank of Italy have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)for the purpose of regulating mutual cooperation activities between the Financial Banking Arbitrator (ABF) and the Arbiter for Financial Disputes (ACF), the alternative dispute resolution systems between customers and banking and financial intermediaries, with respective competences on the subjects of banking and financial transactions and services and of investment services and activities.

The Protocol, set for the purpose of guaranteeing a higher and more effective degree of customer protection, promotes the institution of coordination and information exchange mechanisms between the ABF and ACF systems, with regard to the respective autonomy of the Boards on common interest issues as well as on public disclosure and financial education initiatives.

Rome, 19 March 2020

Disclaimer

CONSOB - Commissione Nazionale per la Società e la Borsa published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 15:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aCO-PTAC : Announces National Search for New Executive Director
BU
11:24aTRINITY LIFE SCIENCES : Offers Digital Approach to Understanding the Patient Journey
BU
11:24aSupply & Demand Chain Executive includes FourKites CEO in Annual List of Top Execs
GL
11:24aPUBLIX : Announces Senior Shopping Hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays
BU
11:23aZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Acquisition of Stake in Diagnostični center Bled Completed
PU
11:23aZIM Announces Financial Results for the Year 2019
PR
11:23aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC Modifies Services at U.S. Locations Due to Pandemic
DJ
11:22aMARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:21aGOLDMAN SACHS EMPLOYEES IN NEW YORK HAVE CONTRACTED THE NEW CORONAVIRUS : sources
RE
11:17aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of  LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. - LOGC
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : reports boost in profit as Wechat use rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group