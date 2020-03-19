Consob/Bank of Italy Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purpose of regulating mutual cooperation activities between the Financial Banking Arbitrator (ABF) and the Arbiter for Financial Disputes (ACF) (Joint Press release of March 19th, 2020)

PRESS RELEASE

The National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange (Consob) and the Bank of Italy have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)for the purpose of regulating mutual cooperation activities between the Financial Banking Arbitrator (ABF) and the Arbiter for Financial Disputes (ACF), the alternative dispute resolution systems between customers and banking and financial intermediaries, with respective competences on the subjects of banking and financial transactions and services and of investment services and activities.

The Protocol, set for the purpose of guaranteeing a higher and more effective degree of customer protection, promotes the institution of coordination and information exchange mechanisms between the ABF and ACF systems, with regard to the respective autonomy of the Boards on common interest issues as well as on public disclosure and financial education initiatives.

