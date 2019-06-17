Consolidated Container Company : to Acquire Tri State Distribution, Inc., a Leading Producer and Distributor of Pharmaceutical Packaging

Consolidated Container Company (“CCC”) announced that it has acquired
Tri State Distribution, Inc. (“Tri State”), a leading retail
pharmaceutical packaging solutions provider. Tri State, a privately held
business based in Sparta, TN, has provided innovative and high-quality
products such as vials, closures, and labels to retail pharmacies and
pharmaceutical companies for nearly 30 years.
Sean Fallmann, President and Chief Executive Officer of CCC, stated,
“CCC is excited to welcome the employees of Tri State Distribution into
the CCC family. Under Dave and Joe Miceli’s leadership the company has
established an outstanding reputation for innovative packaging solutions
with excellent quality and customer service in the pharmaceutical
packaging market. We look forward to continuing to build upon the
foundation of excellence that they have created.”
“The Tri State team is proud of what we’ve accomplished in the past 30
years. This is an ideal time for us to partner Tri State with CCC, as we
welcome a new phase of growth,” stated Dave Miceli, co-founder of Tri
State. Joe Miceli, Tri-State’s other co-founder, added, “Our companies
share similar visions and principles. CCC believes in and supports the
value we bring to our customers and the pharmaceutical packaging segment
and will continue to invest in our products, services and team.”
About Consolidated Container Company
CCC is a leading developer and manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging
solutions in North America. CCC specializes in customized mid- and
short-run packaging solutions, serving a diverse customer base in the
dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty
chemicals, water, and beverage/juice segments. CCC also operates a
leading post-consumer resin business, Envision Plastics. With 64 rigid
plastic packaging manufacturing facilities, two recycled resins
manufacturing facilities, and almost 3000 employees, CCC has an
integrated, nationwide network that consistently delivers reliable and
cost-effective packaging and recycled resin solutions to meet the needs
of a wide range of customers. From its state-of-the art Studio PKG™, to
the recycling technologies of Envision Plastics, to its experienced
manufacturing teams across its network, CCC delivers high performance,
cost-effective solutions to meet even the most challenging applications.
