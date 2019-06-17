Log in
Consolidated Container Company : to Acquire Tri State Distribution, Inc., a Leading Producer and Distributor of Pharmaceutical Packaging

06/17/2019 | 02:36pm EDT

Consolidated Container Company (“CCC”) announced that it has acquired Tri State Distribution, Inc. (“Tri State”), a leading retail pharmaceutical packaging solutions provider. Tri State, a privately held business based in Sparta, TN, has provided innovative and high-quality products such as vials, closures, and labels to retail pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies for nearly 30 years.

Sean Fallmann, President and Chief Executive Officer of CCC, stated, “CCC is excited to welcome the employees of Tri State Distribution into the CCC family. Under Dave and Joe Miceli’s leadership the company has established an outstanding reputation for innovative packaging solutions with excellent quality and customer service in the pharmaceutical packaging market. We look forward to continuing to build upon the foundation of excellence that they have created.”

“The Tri State team is proud of what we’ve accomplished in the past 30 years. This is an ideal time for us to partner Tri State with CCC, as we welcome a new phase of growth,” stated Dave Miceli, co-founder of Tri State. Joe Miceli, Tri-State’s other co-founder, added, “Our companies share similar visions and principles. CCC believes in and supports the value we bring to our customers and the pharmaceutical packaging segment and will continue to invest in our products, services and team.”

About Consolidated Container Company

CCC is a leading developer and manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging solutions in North America. CCC specializes in customized mid- and short-run packaging solutions, serving a diverse customer base in the dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, water, and beverage/juice segments. CCC also operates a leading post-consumer resin business, Envision Plastics. With 64 rigid plastic packaging manufacturing facilities, two recycled resins manufacturing facilities, and almost 3000 employees, CCC has an integrated, nationwide network that consistently delivers reliable and cost-effective packaging and recycled resin solutions to meet the needs of a wide range of customers. From its state-of-the art Studio PKG™, to the recycling technologies of Envision Plastics, to its experienced manufacturing teams across its network, CCC delivers high performance, cost-effective solutions to meet even the most challenging applications.


© Business Wire 2019
