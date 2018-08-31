Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for General Mills, Cheniere Energy, TopBuild, Target, CVS Health, and Integer — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG), TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

GIS DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GIS

LNG DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LNG

BLD DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BLD

TGT DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TGT

CVS DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CVS

ITGR DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ITGR

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG), TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 29th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) REPORT OVERVIEW

General Mills' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended May 31st, 2018 vs May 31st, 2017, General Mills reported revenue of $3,890.20MM vs $3,806.60MM (up 2.20%) and basic earnings per share $0.60 vs $0.70 (down 14.29%). For the twelve months ended May 31st, 2018 vs May 31st, 2017, General Mills reported revenue of $15,740.40MM vs $15,619.80MM (up 0.77%) and basic earnings per share $3.69 vs $2.82 (up 30.85%). General Mills is expected to report earnings on September 18th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending August 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.25 and is expected to report on June 26th, 2019.

To read the full General Mills, Inc. (GIS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GIS

-----------------------------------------

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cheniere Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Cheniere Energy reported revenue of $1,543.00MM vs $1,241.00MM (up 24.34%) and basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs -$1.23. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cheniere Energy reported revenue of $5,601.00MM vs $1,283.00MM (up 336.55%) and basic earnings per share -$1.68 vs -$2.67. Cheniere Energy is expected to report earnings on November 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.69 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LNG

-----------------------------------------

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) REPORT OVERVIEW

TopBuild's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, TopBuild reported revenue of $605.97MM vs $474.46MM (up 27.72%) and basic earnings per share $0.77 vs $0.64 (up 20.31%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, TopBuild reported revenue of $1,906.27MM vs $1,742.85MM (up 9.38%) and basic earnings per share $4.41 vs $1.93 (up 128.50%). TopBuild is expected to report earnings on November 6th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.98 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

To read the full TopBuild Corp. (BLD) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BLD

-----------------------------------------

Target Corporation (TGT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Target's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Target reported revenue of $17,776.00MM vs $16,634.00MM (up 6.87%) and basic earnings per share $1.50 vs $1.22 (up 22.95%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Target reported revenue of $71,879.00MM vs $69,495.00MM (up 3.43%) and basic earnings per share $5.36 vs $4.74 (up 13.08%). Target is expected to report earnings on November 21st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.62 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

To read the full Target Corporation (TGT) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TGT

-----------------------------------------

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) REPORT OVERVIEW

CVS Health's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, CVS Health reported revenue of $46,708.00MM vs $45,685.00MM (up 2.24%) and basic earnings per share -$2.52 vs $1.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CVS Health reported revenue of $184,765.00MM vs $177,526.00MM (up 4.08%) and basic earnings per share $6.47 vs $4.93 (up 31.24%). CVS Health is expected to report earnings on November 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.36 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full CVS Health Corporation (CVS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CVS

-----------------------------------------

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Integer's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Integer reported revenue of $314.46MM vs $280.92MM (up 11.94%) and basic earnings per share $0.62 vs $0.10 (up 520.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Integer reported revenue of $1,461.92MM vs $1,386.78MM (up 5.42%) and basic earnings per share $2.12 vs $0.19 (up 1,015.79%). Integer is expected to report earnings on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.02 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ITGR

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT Fundamental Markets

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.