Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SpartanNash, Encana, Hilltop, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Menlo Therapeutics, and Rayonier Advanced Materials — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN), Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA), Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH), Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX), Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed August 21st, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

SPARTANNASH COMPANY (SPTN) REPORT OVERVIEW

SpartanNash's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, SpartanNash reported revenue of $1,895.95MM vs $1,856.20MM (up 2.14%) and basic earnings per share $0.49 vs $0.56 (down 12.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, SpartanNash reported revenue of $8,128.08MM vs $7,734.60MM (up 5.09%) and basic earnings per share -$1.41 vs $1.52. SpartanNash is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.19 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ENCANA CORPORATION (ECA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Encana's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Encana reported revenue of $983.00MM vs $1,083.00MM (down 9.23%) and basic earnings per share -$0.16 vs $0.34. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Encana reported revenue of $4,443.00MM vs $2,918.00MM (up 52.26%) and basic earnings per share $0.85 vs -$1.07. Encana is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.18 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. (HTH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hilltop's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Hilltop reported interest income of $140.04MM vs $136.31MM (up 2.74%) and basic earnings per share $0.35 vs $0.64 (down 45.31%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hilltop reported interest income of $507.16MM vs $455.95MM (up 11.23%) and basic earnings per share $1.36 vs $1.48 (down 8.11%). Hilltop is expected to report earnings on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.81 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (PCRX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Pacira Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Pacira Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $84.11MM vs $70.93MM (up 18.57%) and basic earnings per share $0.06 vs -$0.49. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Pacira Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $286.63MM vs $276.37MM (up 3.71%) and basic earnings per share -$1.07 vs -$1.02. Pacira Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.35 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MENLO THERAPEUTICS INC. (MNLO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Menlo Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Menlo Therapeutics reported revenue of $10.14MM vs $0.45MM (up 2,159.02%) and basic earnings per share -$0.36 vs -$1.21. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Menlo Therapeutics reported revenue of $4.58MM vs $0.67MM (up 579.82%) and basic earnings per share -$5.69 vs -$2.82. Menlo Therapeutics is expected to report earnings on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.57 and is expected to report on March 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC. (RYAM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Rayonier Advanced Materials' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Rayonier Advanced Materials reported revenue of $541.72MM vs $201.23MM (up 169.21%) and basic earnings per share $0.97 vs $0.03 (up 3,133.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Rayonier Advanced Materials reported revenue of $961.33MM vs $868.73MM (up 10.66%) and basic earnings per share $7.17 vs $1.61 (up 345.34%). Rayonier Advanced Materials is expected to report earnings on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.25 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

