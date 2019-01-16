Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Southern, Exelon, PriceSmart, Five Prime Therapeutics, Digi International, and Voyager Therapeutics — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT), Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII), and Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT), Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII), and Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 14th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

SOUTHERN COMPANY (SO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Southern's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Southern reported revenue of $6,159.00MM vs $6,201.00MM (down 0.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.14 vs $1.07 (up 6.54%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Southern reported revenue of $23,031.00MM vs $19,896.00MM (up 15.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.84 vs $2.57 (down 67.32%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.01 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

EXELON CORPORATION (EXC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Exelon's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Exelon reported revenue of $9,403.00MM vs $8,768.00MM (up 7.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.76 vs $0.86 (down 11.63%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Exelon reported revenue of $33,531.00MM vs $31,360.00MM (up 6.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.98 vs $1.23 (up 223.58%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.14 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

PRICESMART, INC. (PSMT) REPORT OVERVIEW

PriceSmart's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended November 30th, 2018 vs November 30th, 2017, PriceSmart reported revenue of $779.64MM vs $767.07MM (up 1.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.48 vs $0.74 (down 35.14%). For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, PriceSmart reported revenue of $3,166.70MM vs $2,996.63MM (up 5.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.44 vs $2.98 (down 18.12%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.89. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.18 and is expected to report on October 24th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS, INC. (FPRX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Five Prime Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Five Prime Therapeutics reported revenue of $5.77MM vs $8.33MM (down 30.75%) and basic earnings per share -$1.37 vs -$1.54. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Five Prime Therapeutics reported revenue of $39.51MM vs $30.69MM (up 28.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$5.38 vs -$2.44. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$5.26 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC. (DGII) REPORT OVERVIEW

Digi International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Digi International reported revenue of $65.66MM vs $45.11MM (up 45.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.13 vs $0.16 (down 18.75%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Digi International reported revenue of $228.37MM vs $181.63MM (up 25.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.05 vs $0.35 (down 85.71%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 31st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.46 and is expected to report on November 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC. (VYGR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Voyager Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Voyager Therapeutics reported revenue of $2.09MM vs $1.15MM (up 82.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.63 vs -$0.89. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Voyager Therapeutics reported revenue of $10.14MM vs $14.22MM (down 28.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.64 vs -$1.59. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.92 and is expected to report on March 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

