Consolidated Tomoka Land : Press release from the meeting of the Monetary Policy Council held on 4-5 February 2020

02/05/2020 | 10:01am EST

Press release from the meeting of the Monetary Policy Council
held on 4-5 February 2020

On 4-5 February 2020 the Monetary Policy Council held a meeting.

The Monetary Policy Council decided to keep the NBP interest rates unchanged:

  • reference rate at 1.50% on an annual basis;
  • lombard rate at 2.50% on an annual basis;
  • deposit rate at 0.50% on an annual basis;
  • rediscount rate at 1.75% on an annual basis;

The MPC will hold a press conference at 4:00 p.m. today to explain its decisions.

(Press Conference live webcast accessible via NBP.pl website from 4:00 pm)

Disclaimer

National Bank of Poland published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 15:00:09 UTC
