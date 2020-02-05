Consolidated Tomoka Land : Press release from the meeting of the Monetary Policy Council held on 4-5 February 2020

Latest news

Press release from the meeting of the Monetary Policy Council

held on 4-5 February 2020

On 4-5 February 2020 the Monetary Policy Council held a meeting.

The Monetary Policy Council decided to keep the NBP interest rates unchanged:

reference rate at 1.50% on an annual basis;

lombard rate at 2.50% on an annual basis;

deposit rate at 0.50% on an annual basis;

rediscount rate at 1.75% on an annual basis;

The MPC will hold a press conference at 4:00 p.m. today to explain its decisions.

(Press Conference live webcast accessible via NBP.pl website from 4:00 pm)