Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 1 May 2020 (258 KB)

05/07/2020 | 06:34am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

5 May 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 1 May 2020

In the week ending 1 May 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 1 billion to EUR 439.2 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 6.7 billion to EUR 587 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 60 billion to EUR 3,522.8 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

1 May 2020

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.7 billion

-

-

programme 1

Securities Markets

EUR 38.5 billion

-

-EUR 1.6 billion

Programme

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.9 billion

-

-

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 277.7 billion

+EUR 0.1 billion

-EUR 0.3 billion

programme 3

Asset-backed securities

EUR 30.9 billion

+EUR 0.0 billion

-EUR 0.3 billion

purchase programme

Public sector purchase

EUR 2,189.3 billion

+EUR 9.5 billion

-EUR 10.2 billion

programme

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 207.1 billion

+EUR 0.0 billion

-EUR 0.1 billion

programme

Pandemic emergency

EUR 118.8 billion

+EUR 22.1 billion

-

purchase programme

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 1 May 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared

1 May 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Gold and gold receivables

509,839

0

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

359,707

-649

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

83,639

-4

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

276,068

-645

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

151,628

1,524

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

12,896

-842

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

12,896

-842

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

948,852

36,911

5.1

Main refinancing operations

266

109

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

948,585

36,804

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

0

-2

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

34,370

-5,699

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

3,067,887

15,497

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

2,865,929

19,153

7.2

Other securities

201,958

-3,656

8

General government debt denominated in euro

23,322

0

9

Other assets

286,684

1,400

Total assets

5,395,184

48,142

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared

1 May 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Banknotes in circulation

1,334,092

4,424

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in

euro

2,188,720

55,566

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

1,826,916

25,398

2.2

Deposit facility

361,803

30,168

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

1

0

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

9,308

-100

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

534,857

-29,036

5.1

General government

403,841

-31,490

5.2

Other liabilities

131,016

2,454

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

360,246

16,859

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

7,499

-39

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

6,668

-90

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

6,668

-90

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

57,945

0

10 Other liabilities

279,681

551

11 Revaluation accounts

507,111

0

12 Capital and reserves

109,058

8

Total liabilities

5,395,184

48,142

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 10:33:08 UTC
