Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 1 May 2020 (258 KB)

PRESS RELEASE

5 May 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 1 May 2020

In the week ending 1 May 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 1 billion to EUR 439.2 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 6.7 billion to EUR 587 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 60 billion to EUR 3,522.8 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities Reported value as at Weekly change - Weekly change - portfolios 1 May 2020 purchases redemptions Covered bond purchase EUR 0.7 billion - - programme 1 Securities Markets EUR 38.5 billion - -EUR 1.6 billion Programme Covered bond purchase EUR 2.9 billion - - programme 2 Covered bond purchase EUR 277.7 billion +EUR 0.1 billion -EUR 0.3 billion programme 3 Asset-backed securities EUR 30.9 billion +EUR 0.0 billion -EUR 0.3 billion purchase programme Public sector purchase EUR 2,189.3 billion +EUR 9.5 billion -EUR 10.2 billion programme Corporate sector purchase EUR 207.1 billion +EUR 0.0 billion -EUR 0.1 billion programme Pandemic emergency EUR 118.8 billion +EUR 22.1 billion - purchase programme

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).