Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 10 July 2020

07/16/2020 | 05:06am EDT

Press Release

14 July 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 10 July 2020

In the week ending 10 July 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 2.3 billion to EUR 321.7 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 41.1 billion to EUR 1,130.8 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 42.2 billion to EUR 4,329.8 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

10 July 2020

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.5 billion

-

-

programme 1

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 34.6 billion

-

-

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.9 billion

-

-

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 284.9 billion

+EUR 1.2 billion

-EUR 0.3 billion

programme 3

Asset-backed securities purchase

EUR 30.8 billion

+EUR 0.2 billion

-EUR 0.0 billion

programme

Public sector purchase

EUR 2,253.0 billion

+EUR 10.1 billion

-EUR 6.9 billion

programme

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 223.7 billion

+EUR 3.3 billion

-

programme

Pandemic emergency purchase

EUR 383.2 billion

+EUR 20.0 billion

-EUR 2.5 billion

programme

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 10 July 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared

10 July 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Gold and gold receivables

548 757

-1

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

356 926

-1 032

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

84 289

0

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

272 638

-1 032

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

35 672

-1 791

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

13 591

328

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

13 591

328

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

1 590 529

-282

5.1

Main refinancing operations

1 090

-282

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

1 589 439

0

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

0

0

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

33 317

-3 989

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

3 416 231

24 341

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

3 213 480

25 070

7.2

Other securities

202 751

-728

8

General government debt denominated in euro

22 799

0

9

Other assets

291 337

2 611

Total assets

6 309 160

20 187

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared

10 July 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Banknotes in circulation

1 371 988

3 814

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in

2 957 816

38 418

euro

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

2 498 078

-2 371

2.2

Deposit facility

459 737

40 788

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

0

0

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

8 200

-1 021

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

741 920

-22 195

5.1

General government

674 812

-27 991

5.2

Other liabilities

67 108

5 796

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

228 936

-1 087

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

6 126

-786

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

7 668

269

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

7 668

269

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

57 110

0

10 Other liabilities

277 451

2 776

11 Revaluation accounts

542 941

0

12 Capital and reserves

109 004

-1

Total liabilities

6 309 160

20 187

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

Disclaimer

Banque de France published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 09:05:00 UTC
