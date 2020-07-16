Press Release
14 July 2020
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 10 July 2020
In the week ending 10 July 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 2.3 billion to EUR 321.7 billion.
As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 41.1 billion to EUR 1,130.8 billion.
Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 42.2 billion to EUR 4,329.8 billion.
The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.
|
Monetary policy securities
|
Reported value as at
|
Weekly change -
|
Weekly change -
|
portfolios
|
10 July 2020
|
purchases
|
redemptions
|
Covered bond purchase
|
EUR 0.5 billion
|
-
|
-
|
programme 1
|
|
|
|
Securities Markets Programme
|
EUR 34.6 billion
|
-
|
-
|
Covered bond purchase
|
EUR 2.9 billion
|
-
|
-
|
programme 2
|
|
|
|
Covered bond purchase
|
EUR 284.9 billion
|
+EUR 1.2 billion
|
-EUR 0.3 billion
|
programme 3
|
|
|
|
Asset-backed securities purchase
|
EUR 30.8 billion
|
+EUR 0.2 billion
|
-EUR 0.0 billion
|
programme
|
|
|
|
Public sector purchase
|
EUR 2,253.0 billion
|
+EUR 10.1 billion
|
-EUR 6.9 billion
|
programme
|
|
|
|
Corporate sector purchase
|
EUR 223.7 billion
|
+EUR 3.3 billion
|
-
|
programme
|
|
|
|
Pandemic emergency purchase
|
EUR 383.2 billion
|
+EUR 20.0 billion
|
-EUR 2.5 billion
|
programme
|
|
|
The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).
Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 10 July 2020
(in EUR millions)
|
Assets
|
Balance as at
|
Difference compared
|
|
|
|
10 July 2020
|
with last week due to
|
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Gold and gold receivables
|
548 757
|
-1
|
2
|
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
356 926
|
-1 032
|
|
2.1
|
Receivables from the IMF
|
84 289
|
0
|
|
2.2
|
Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets
|
272 638
|
-1 032
|
3
|
Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
35 672
|
-1 791
|
4
|
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
13 591
|
328
|
|
4.1
|
Balances with banks, security investments and loans
|
13 591
|
328
|
|
4.2
|
Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro
|
1 590 529
|
-282
|
|
5.1
|
Main refinancing operations
|
1 090
|
-282
|
|
5.2
|
Longer-term refinancing operations
|
1 589 439
|
0
|
|
5.3
|
Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.4
|
Structural reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.5
|
Marginal lending facility
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.6
|
Credits related to margin calls
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
33 317
|
-3 989
|
7
|
Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
|
3 416 231
|
24 341
|
|
7.1
|
Securities held for monetary policy purposes
|
3 213 480
|
25 070
|
|
7.2
|
Other securities
|
202 751
|
-728
|
8
|
General government debt denominated in euro
|
22 799
|
0
|
9
|
Other assets
|
291 337
|
2 611
|
Total assets
|
6 309 160
|
20 187
Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.
|
Liabilities
|
Balance as at
|
Difference compared
|
|
|
|
10 July 2020
|
with last week due to
|
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Banknotes in circulation
|
1 371 988
|
3 814
|
2
|
Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in
|
2 957 816
|
38 418
|
euro
|
|
|
2.1
|
Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)
|
2 498 078
|
-2 371
|
|
2.2
|
Deposit facility
|
459 737
|
40 788
|
|
2.3
|
Fixed-term deposits
|
0
|
0
|
|
2.4
|
Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
|
2.5
|
Deposits related to margin calls
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
8 200
|
-1 021
|
4
|
Debt certificates issued
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro
|
741 920
|
-22 195
|
|
5.1
|
General government
|
674 812
|
-27 991
|
|
5.2
|
Other liabilities
|
67 108
|
5 796
|
6
|
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
228 936
|
-1 087
|
7
|
Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
6 126
|
-786
|
8
|
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
7 668
|
269
|
|
8.1
|
Deposits, balances and other liabilities
|
7 668
|
269
|
|
8.2
|
Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF
|
57 110
|
0
|
10 Other liabilities
|
277 451
|
2 776
|
11 Revaluation accounts
|
542 941
|
0
|
12 Capital and reserves
|
109 004
|
-1
|
Total liabilities
|
6 309 160
|
20 187
