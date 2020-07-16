Press Release

14 July 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 10 July 2020

In the week ending 10 July 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 2.3 billion to EUR 321.7 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 41.1 billion to EUR 1,130.8 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 42.2 billion to EUR 4,329.8 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities Reported value as at Weekly change - Weekly change - portfolios 10 July 2020 purchases redemptions Covered bond purchase EUR 0.5 billion - - programme 1 Securities Markets Programme EUR 34.6 billion - - Covered bond purchase EUR 2.9 billion - - programme 2 Covered bond purchase EUR 284.9 billion +EUR 1.2 billion -EUR 0.3 billion programme 3 Asset-backed securities purchase EUR 30.8 billion +EUR 0.2 billion -EUR 0.0 billion programme Public sector purchase EUR 2,253.0 billion +EUR 10.1 billion -EUR 6.9 billion programme Corporate sector purchase EUR 223.7 billion +EUR 3.3 billion - programme Pandemic emergency purchase EUR 383.2 billion +EUR 20.0 billion -EUR 2.5 billion programme

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).