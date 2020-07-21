Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 17 July 2020 (63 KB)

Log in
07/21/2020

07/21/2020 | 09:36am EDT

Press release

21 July 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 17 July 2020

In the week ending 17 July 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 0.6 billion to EUR 321.1 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) increased by EUR 7.3 billion to EUR 1,138.1 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) fell by EUR 40.9 billion to EUR 4,288.9 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

17 July 2020

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.5 billion

-

-

programme 1

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 34.6 billion

-

-

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.9 billion

-

-

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 285.2 billion

+EUR 0.8 billion

-EUR 0.5 billion

programme 3

Asset-backed securities purchase

EUR 30.5 billion

+EUR 0.1 billion

-EUR 0.4 billion

programme

Public sector purchase programme

EUR 2,250.7 billion

+EUR 10.1 billion

-EUR 12.4 billion

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 224.3 billion

+EUR 0.8 billion

-EUR 0.1 billion

programme

Pandemic emergency purchase

EUR 403.7 billion

+EUR 21.1 billion

-EUR 0.5 billion

programme

Press release / 21 July 2020

Estado financiero consolidado del Eurosistema a 17 de julio de 2020

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 17 July 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared

17 July 2020

with last week due to

transactions

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared

17 July 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1 Gold and gold receivables

2 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

  1. Receivables from the IMF
  2. Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets 3 Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
    4 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro
  1. Balances with banks, security investments and loans
  2. Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II
    5 Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro
  1. Main refinancing operations
  2. Longer-termrefinancing operations
  3. Fine-tuningreverse operations
  4. Structural reverse operations
  5. Marginal lending facility
  6. Credits related to margin calls
    6 Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 7 Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
  1. Securities held for monetary policy purposes
  2. Other securities
    8 General government debt denominated in euro
    9 Other assets

548,758

1

356,282

-644

84,289

0

271,993

-644

35,433

-239

13,295

-296

13,295

-296

0

0

1,590,467

-62

1,026

-64

1,589,439

0

0

0

0

0

3

2

0

0

33,057

-261

3,435,197

18,966

3,232,470

18,990

202,727

-24

22,799

0

287,316

-4,021

1

Banknotes in circulation

1,372,748

760

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

2,916,119

-41,697

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

2,463,733

-34,345

2.2

Deposit facility

452,386

-7,352

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

0

0

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

6,936

-1,264

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

792,568

50,648

5.1

General government

724,697

49,885

5.2

Other liabilities

67,871

763

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

236,997

8,060

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

6,044

-81

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

7,497

-172

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

7,497

-172

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

57,110

0

10 Other liabilities

274,639

-2,812

11 Revaluation accounts

542,941

0

12 Capital and reserves

109,004

0

Total assets

6,322,604

13,444

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Total liabilities

6,322,604

13,444

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 13:35:15 UTC
