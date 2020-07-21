Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 17 July 2020 (63 KB)

Press release

21 July 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 17 July 2020

In the week ending 17 July 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 0.6 billion to EUR 321.1 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) increased by EUR 7.3 billion to EUR 1,138.1 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) fell by EUR 40.9 billion to EUR 4,288.9 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.